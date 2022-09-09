Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
WSGW Monday Morning Team Show: September 12, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. *************************************************************. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection. *************************************************************. One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof. Click to Enter the “Ben Will...
WNEM
Scouts salute at the U.S.S. Edson for 9/11 anniversary
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boy Scouts in mid-Michigan gathered at the U.S.S. Edson in Bay City to pay their respects for the 21st anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. “It makes me proud seeing the youth out here taking a moment of their time for those who...
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
Saginaw’s Tom Trombley receives 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom Trombley, vice president and chief historian of the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History, poses for a photograph in Saginaw on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The Historical Society of Michigan will recognize Trombley with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
WNEM
Northwood University is hosting upcoming Axe Bowl
The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles “The Blind Beagle,” is preparing for Anti-Bullying month this Oct. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 12th
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
WNEM
Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. The Saginaw City Council has voted to spend 1.3 million to demolish its remaining structures. The 52-acre vacant site in Saginaw has been deteriorating...
WNEM
United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades. Updated: 6 hours ago. An affordable housing complex for older adults on low incomes has...
WNEM
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
WILX-TV
Owosso baker to appear on Food Network
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Faces in the Crowd: Clay Dougherty
For those who’ve happened to swing by Marion Schools over the last couple of weeks, there’s a good chance they’ve seen one of the newer faces at the school: Clay Dougherty. Clay, a 2011 Farwell graduate, was recently hired to be Marion’s School Resource Officer, in conjunction...
Davison mayor inching closer to opening new hot dog restaurant
DAVISON, MI - Davison Mayor Tim Bishop has a lot on his plate handling his day-to-day duties. But as the owner of B-Dogs Specialty Hot Dog Cart, located inside of the Flint Farmers’ Market, Bishop will soon become busier, planning to expand into Davison by the middle of November.
WNEM
United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year. Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
fox2detroit.com
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region announces 2022 Women of Achievement awards recipients
BAY CITY, MI-- YWCA Great Lakes Bay Region will be honoring six women leaders from across the area during their Women of Achievement Awards luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The awards honor women from the Great Lakes Bay Region who have demonstrated volunteer or professional activities and have made outstanding contributions in the categories of business and entrepreneurship, civic and nonprofit, arts and education, healthcare, social justice, advocacy and lifetime achievement.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13
Flint River’s no-contact order remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. An order that prohibits contact with Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Magazine called SWAG started by local teenager. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Sept. 13th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation
Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
WNEM
Southbound US-23 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound US-23 in Genesee County are back open following a crash. The crash was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The highway was closed after M-21/Corunna Road, Exit 118, but has since reopened.
