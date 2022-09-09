ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck

Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
2 dead and 1 injured in traffic accident in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. According to police, three individuals were in an accident at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court around 5:53 p.m. Two individuals were...
Man dead, 12-year-old daughter injured in Hammond home invasion, deputies say

A man is dead and his 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition following a late night home invasion in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement received a call that three or four masked gunmen were entering an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with SWAT team in Abita Springs, authorities say

A man is in custody after a nine-hour standoff with a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team in Abita Springs, authorities said early Tuesday. Some nearby residents sheltered in Abita Springs Town Hall until it was safe to return home, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office. They didn't say how many residents were involved, but acknowledged that "many people were temporarily inconvenienced."
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 10, 2022, the Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 1:30 am, Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B east, just east of General De Gaulle Drive. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
NOPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing. Willie Odom, 13, was last seen walking out of the reporting person's residence around 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Anyone with additional information on Willie Odom’s whereabouts is asked to contact...
