NOLA.com
Two killed, one injured in New Orleans East traffic wreck
Two motorists were killed and another injured in a traffic wreck Tuesday evening on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, the Police Department said. Officers learned of the crash at 5:53 p.m. at Hayne and Edgelake Court. Police said three people were in the vehicle, one died there and the others were taken to a hospital. Another died later, police said. The third was in stable condition as of 9:17 p.m.
WDSU
2 dead and 1 injured in traffic accident in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. According to police, three individuals were in an accident at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court around 5:53 p.m. Two individuals were...
3 teens in jail, several people injured after JPSO chase ends in car crash
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three teenagers are in jail after leading Jefferson Parish deputies on a high-speed chase on the Westbank. Wrecked vehicles littered the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards over the lunch hour on Tuesday. The JPSO was chasing a black sedan when it crashed, damaging three...
JPSO chase ends with car crash, several injuries for 2nd straight day
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car following a police chase, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Lopinto said the three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were driving a car stolen from New Orleans with a license plate stolen from Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
6 cars wrecked, 2 hospitalized after police chase from Harvey to New Orleans
A police chase that started in a quiet Harvey neighborhood ended downtown Monday afternoon in a pile of wreckage when the driver crashed into multiple vehicles trying to navigate a U-turn near South Galvez and Poydras streets. The woman being pursued was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries....
NOLA.com
After man died in her apartment, Harvey woman wrapped him in rug and left him in a driveway: JPSO
A Harvey woman accused of wrapping a man's body in a rug and dragging it outside of her residence was arrested Monday and booked with unlawful disposal of remains, authorities said. Kimberlyn Hawkins, 59, is not accused of killing Damien Jackson, 40, also of Harvey, authorities said. Investigators did not...
fox8live.com
Large police presence in Marrero following possible police chase with injuries
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - At least one deputy was injured after a police chase and crash in Marrero on Tuesday (Sept. 13). A Jefferson Parish deputy was struck around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Westbank Expressway and Westwood Drive. Officials also responded to a second crash at the...
NOLA.com
Man dead, 12-year-old daughter injured in Hammond home invasion, deputies say
A man is dead and his 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition following a late night home invasion in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement received a call that three or four masked gunmen were entering an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
Home invasion in Hammond leaves 1 dead and a little girl in critical condition
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest a homicide suspect accused of killing a man in a parking lot
The Kenner Police Department has arrested a man accused of killing a Kenner man earlier in September. According to police, Oswaldo Dacuhna has been arrested for being accused of shooting and killing Alejandro Quiroz, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive on Sept. 3. On...
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 9-hour standoff with SWAT team in Abita Springs, authorities say
A man is in custody after a nine-hour standoff with a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT team in Abita Springs, authorities said early Tuesday. Some nearby residents sheltered in Abita Springs Town Hall until it was safe to return home, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office. They didn't say how many residents were involved, but acknowledged that "many people were temporarily inconvenienced."
WDSU
NOPD searches for attempted murder suspect that is considered armed and dangerous
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times in the French Quarter on Aug. 21. According to police, the wanted suspect is being accused of shooting a victim multiple times at Bienville and North Rampart Street.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After His Vehicle Collided with a Concrete Traffic Barrier and Caught on Fire. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 10, 2022, the Louisiana State Police reported that shortly before 1:30 am, Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 90B east, just east of General De Gaulle Drive. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 38-year-old Charles Garrett of New Orleans, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal St. Roch shooting, police say
A man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent St. Roch shooting that left 33-year-old Demetrius Thomas dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Elbert Bender, 39, has been booked on one count of second-degree murder in the August 24 killing. New Orleans Police were called to the...
WWL-TV
6 wrecked vehicles as JP deputies chase suspect over CCC into New Orleans
Jefferson Parish deputies engaged in a chase of a suspect wanted in New Orleans Monday afternoon. The chase ended with six wrecked cars.
WDSU
New Orleans police found 86-year-old reported missing after reportedly leaving state with husband
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has found the missing 86-year-old woman. There is no update on her condition. Adis Smith was reported missing after leaving her home in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV with her husband on Aug. 23 around 4:30 p.m. The person who reported...
WDSU
NOPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a juvenile who has been reported missing. Willie Odom, 13, was last seen walking out of the reporting person's residence around 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Anyone with additional information on Willie Odom’s whereabouts is asked to contact...
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
NOLA.com
To 'save the city' NOPD advisers suggested massive shift of detectives to patrol duty
After a 10-day tour of New Orleans last month to gauge the state of the city's beleaguered police force, consultants hired by a private foundation recommended a major redeployment of 212 officers from detective and specialty squads to patrol duty. If adopted, the consultants' plan for the New Orleans Police...
