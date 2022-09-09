ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU students have new mental health resource in My SSP app

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students now have a fast and easy way to access mental health services and resources on their phones or computers. The My Student Support Program (My SSP) app is now available to help with new challenges, school success, relationships and other emotional issues. Users receive confidential, short-term counseling support at no cost via live text-based chat, voice and video sessions. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and in multiple languages.
MSU’s Office of Public Affairs announces promotions, new staff members

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs is announcing the promotion of two senior staff members and the addition of three other communications professionals to fill staff vacancies. MSU Chief Communications Officer and OPA Director Sid Salter said that Harriet V. Laird, the longtime OPA associate director,...
FIRE ranks MSU in top 5 nationally for support of student free speech

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A top 5 national ranking for support of free speech on campus places Mississippi State among the most supportive university climates in the U.S. for student expression. Rated No. 4 in the third annual College Free Speech Rankings released Sept. 7 by the Foundation for Individual Rights in...
MSU to bring Hispanic Heritage Month alive with celebration events

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State is observing Hispanic Heritage Month beginning this Thursday [Sept. 15] through Oct. 15 with university groups planning a variety of festive events. MSU kicks the month off with “Salsa in the Streets,” an opportunity for food and dancing, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m., on the plaza in...
MSU Orators Lecture Series, ‘Phormio’ performances highlight Classical Week

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s annual Classical Week returns Sept. 19-23 featuring a lecture by a renowned classics expert and two outdoor performances of an early Roman comedy. The week is an exploration of this year’s Orators Lecture Series’ theme “Family Secrets and Societal Roles: Finding Meaning in Human Connectivity.”
New Miss Mississippi State University crowned

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University Sunday [Sept. 11]. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson (second from left), Sunday’s winners included (from left), Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major...
Crowning Achievement

Emmie Perkins, Miss Mississippi State University 2021, crowns Anna Katherine Thompson as Miss MSU 2022 during Sunday's [Sept. 11] competition at Lee Hall's Bettersworth Auditorium. Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, will represent MSU in the Miss Mississippi pageant next year.
Six-time Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick to open MSU’s Lyceum Series

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Lyceum Series will kick off its 75th season this month with a performance by six-time Grammy Award winner and R&B legend Dionne Warwick. Set to perform Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium, the 2019 recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award...
