STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students now have a fast and easy way to access mental health services and resources on their phones or computers. The My Student Support Program (My SSP) app is now available to help with new challenges, school success, relationships and other emotional issues. Users receive confidential, short-term counseling support at no cost via live text-based chat, voice and video sessions. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and in multiple languages.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO