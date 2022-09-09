Passenger, 80, Dies From Injuries In South Jersey Crash

Egg Harbor township Police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Harbor Township PD

An 80-year-old passenger in a crash last week has died of her injuries.

Delores McCreight, of Northfield, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with life-threatening injuries from the crash, police said on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The crash occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

A 2012 Honda Fit, operated by Michelle Sanders,54, of Pleasantville, was making the left turn from Washington Ave. onto Uibel Ave. A 2005 Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Nikko Franzen,30, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving southbound on Tilton Road continuing eastbound toward Washington Ave.

The Honda made the left turn in front of the Ford truck, and the Ford struck the passenger side of the Honda, police said. McCreight was a front seat passenger in Sanders' Honda.

The two occupants of the Ford pickup were uninjured in the crash.

This crash is being investigated by Officer Edward Stearns of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. If anyone were witness to this incident, we request that you reach out to Ofc. Stearns or Sgt. Lawrence Graham of the Traffic Safety Unit at (609)926-2661.

