Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II In 78-Word Statement

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

"I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I've learned to call home," Ronaldo wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Her Majesty's death was publicly announced at 6.30 pm on Thursday , at which point Ronaldo and his Manchester United teammates were preparing to play Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Both teams wore black armbands at Old Trafford and stood for a minute of silence before the game, which the Spanish team won 1-0 .

Manchester United's players, including Cristiano Ronaldo (right), observed a minute's silence in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II before their Europa League game against Real Sociedad

IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

The following day, Ronaldo took to Instagram to publish a statement expressing his respect for the Queen, who had ruled over the United Kingdom for seven decades.

Alongside a black and white photo of the Queen, Ronaldo wrote: "Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England.

"Throughout these years, I've felt the everlasting love of the UK for its Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people.

"I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I've learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family."

Ronaldo and Co had been due to play Crystal Palace on Sunday but all of the weekend's Premier League matches have been postponed as a sign of respect.

The UK is officially in 10 days of mourning, so United's EPL game against Leeds on September 18 may also be postponed.

But United are expected to fulfill their next Europa League engagement, away to Sheriff on Thursday, September 15.

