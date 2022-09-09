St. Landry Sheriff's office offers multi-state concealed permit training class

ST, LANDRY PARISH— The Sheriff's office is hosting a 1 day concealed carry permit training class on September 24 at 211 West Park Eunice beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The course is $100 and $80 for a spouse or renewal. This includes fingerprints, notary or online help, applications, classroom rules, a gun range, and a hot cajun meal.

The course is taught by a certified police training staff of the sheriff's office with over 75 years of police, military, and civilian training.

You can reserve your seat by calling the training center at 337-948-5541. If the office is closed, leave a message and staff will call back to confirm.

All proceeds go towards local charities such as Shriners, eye and speech foundations, dyslexia, community health, and youth.