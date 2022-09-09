ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

St. Landry Sheriff's office offers multi-state concealed permit training class

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lnj2_0hocpc7T00

ST, LANDRY PARISH— The Sheriff's office is hosting a 1 day concealed carry permit training class on September 24 at 211 West Park Eunice beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The course is $100 and $80 for a spouse or renewal. This includes fingerprints, notary or online help, applications, classroom rules, a gun range, and a hot cajun meal.

The course is taught by a certified police training staff of the sheriff's office with over 75 years of police, military, and civilian training.

You can reserve your seat by calling the training center at 337-948-5541. If the office is closed, leave a message and staff will call back to confirm.

All proceeds go towards local charities such as Shriners, eye and speech foundations, dyslexia, community health, and youth.

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault

Substitute Teacher in Louisiana Arrested for Allegedly Offering to Pay Students to Attack Another and Not Reporting the Assault. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on September 12, 2022, that detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who allegedly encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate. According...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment

Former Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 12, 2022, that on August 2, CPSO investigators initiated an investigation into Deputy Ed Choi, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, after receiving a complaint about previous incidences of domestic abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Police Training#Charities#Law Enforcement#St Landry Sheriff#Sheriff
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly throwing a Rock, Shattering the Window of a Police Unit, and Setting a Business on Fire. LaPlace, Louisiana – Martrell LaShawn Tuco, 37, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on September 9, 2022, after allegedly throwing a rock, shattering the window of a police unit in the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office parking lot in LaPlace, and then setting fire to a local business.
LAPLACE, LA
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy