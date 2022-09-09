Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say
Police identified the victim and added that his truck, which they had earlier said was seen on surveillance video leaving his home, was found impounded in Houston
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
Cypress family massacre suspect arrested when he returned to US from China, sheriff says
It took close to nine years, but authorities believe they have the man who killed four members of a family, including two small kids, in custody.
cw39.com
Man shot in possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is in the hospital this morning after a possible drive-by shooting in southwest Houston. It happened just before 10 p.m. last night at the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen near Braeswood Boulevard. Houston police found the man lying in the street with several gunshot...
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex
Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say
Police believe foul play may be involved in the latest death. They're now looking for a vehicle of interest.
Suspect accused of assaulting wife had his baby with him during chase and SWAT standoff, HPD says
The man is accused of coming home after drinking and hitting his wife, police said. He led officers on a 15-minute chase before SWAT officers were called to get him out of the vehicle.
Heights High School in lockdown after reports of ‘active shooter’ as Houston, Texas, cops rush to clear building
POLICE rushed to a Texas high school that was placed on lockdown after receiving false reports of a mass shooting on Tuesday, cops said. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there are no injuries to report following the shooting hysteria at Heights High School. Police received a shooting in progress...
'There was no active shooter' at Heights High School, says Houston police chief
Houston police responded in force to Houston ISD's Heights High School Tuesday afternoon, but there was no active shooter, Chief Finner said.
pearland.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
iheart.com
17-Year-Old In Channelview Defends Home By Killing 2 Armed Intruders
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says three men in masks tried to break the home in east Harris County near Channelview First Baptist Church. A 17-year-old boy in the home grabbed and shotgun and fired on the intruders. Two of them were hit and both were pronounced dead at the...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School on Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said. At 1:11 p.m., HPD said it got a call to the school at 413 E.13th St. about shots being fired and shooting in progress, Chief Troy Finner said. The report claimed 10 people were shot in classroom 213, which turned out to not be true. Officers searched the building as HPD arrived to evacuate students, police said.
The panic of not knowing: Houston parents say the worst part of an 'active shooter event' is the silence
Heights High parents said officials didn't alert them to the incident for more than hour after law enforcement responded.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
cbs19.tv
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
