More and more University of St. Thomas-Houston students declare criminology as a major or minor. One reason: the demand for these graduates is strong. The Gulf Coast criminal justice system alone employs over 80,000 people. To help satisfy this surge in demand, UST will offer its new, 100% online Master of Arts in Criminology, Law and Society beginning in January 2023. Applications are already being accepted.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO