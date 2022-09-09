Read full article on original website
New M.A. in Criminology Fills Need and Integrates Social Justice
More and more University of St. Thomas-Houston students declare criminology as a major or minor. One reason: the demand for these graduates is strong. The Gulf Coast criminal justice system alone employs over 80,000 people. To help satisfy this surge in demand, UST will offer its new, 100% online Master of Arts in Criminology, Law and Society beginning in January 2023. Applications are already being accepted.
USTMAX Center Lunch and Learn for Business Owners
Want to hear the story of how a company is set to generate $1.25M in ROI over five years through efficiencies gained by going greener? Then, come to the next USTMAX Center Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from noon – 1 p.m., 336 N. Main Street, in downtown Conroe.
