GALLERY: Abilene area residents #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene area residents went to Buffalo Gap early Friday morning to #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted from her morning jog in Memphis then killed last week.

The gathering began at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap at 4:20 a.m., the exact time of Fletcher’s kidnapping.



























Walkers then went on a 1.5 mile route in Fletcher’s honor along some of the very streets Fletcher would run when she would visit friends in Buffalo Gap.

Some of these friends were at Friday morning’s event and say she would have been so moved to see everyone coming out and running for her – something she loved and did almost every day.

Fletcher was a kindergarten teacher and mother of two. Her body was found three days after her kidnapping and a suspect, Cleotha Abston , has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the crime.

