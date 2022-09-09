ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

GALLERY: Abilene area residents #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISNkP_0hocoPzL00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene area residents went to Buffalo Gap early Friday morning to #finishtherun for Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted from her morning jog in Memphis then killed last week.

The gathering began at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap at 4:20 a.m., the exact time of Fletcher’s kidnapping.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVgCE_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foqwK_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7xsB_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jW02_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bup4L_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HftT_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDuZB_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5uXO_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thHoP_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144rjr_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivdki_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsFvv_0hocoPzL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4en7Mh_0hocoPzL00

Walkers then went on a 1.5 mile route in Fletcher’s honor along some of the very streets Fletcher would run when she would visit friends in Buffalo Gap.

Eliza Fletcher crime scene: New details released

Some of these friends were at Friday morning’s event and say she would have been so moved to see everyone coming out and running for her – something she loved and did almost every day.

Fletcher was a kindergarten teacher and mother of two. Her body was found three days after her kidnapping and a suspect, Cleotha Abston , has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

4 new sculptures set up in Downtown Abilene to celebrate 40+ years of outdoor art exhibitions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas’ longest running community-initiated public art exhibition, Abilene Cultural Affairs Council’s Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition, is celebrating 42 years of contemporary outdoor sculptures from award-winning Texas artists. To celebrate, four new sculptures will be viewable in Downtown Abilene come Friday. The exhibition committee partnered with the City of Abilene Community Services Department, […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Judy Lewallen, 84, of San Angelo

Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Abilene 2022 Halloween & Fall events

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday September 12th

The west Texas fair is in full swing but unfortunately this year it means rains we usually get will be missing and a drier weather pattern is in store for the area. Enjoy those warm temps. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater ISD campuses taken off lockdown after possible threat

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockdown has been lifted at multiple Sweetwater ISD campuses after it was instated due to a possible threat Tuesday morning. SISD officials confirmed that school will resume as normal at Southeast Elementary and Sweetwater Early Education Center after the lockdown, which began just after 10:00 a.m. The district did not […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Violent Crime#Ktab#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

Registration opens for 8th Annual HW5K for Hudson Wade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registration is open for the eighth Annual HW5K, in honor of an Abilene Christian School student who passed after a fierce battle with leukemia. Hudson Wade passed away when he was in the fifth grade in 2016. Before his passing and before his diagnosis, a 5k was formed in 2014 to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT closes stretch of FM 89, Robertson Thursday for construction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) alerted a road closure on Buffalo Gap Road and Robertson Drive beginning Thursday. This closure is part of a two-and-a-half-year construction plan to improve safety and walkability in South Abilene. According to TxDOT, Robertson Drive at FM 89 (Buffalo Gap Road) will be closed for […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Abilene Christian rallies past Prairie View behind McIvor

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor overcame three interceptions by throwing for a touchdown and running for another, both in the fourth quarter, and Abilene Christian rallied to beat Prairie View A&M 21-13 on Saturday night. McIvor threw an 8-yard touchdown to Noah Caldwell with 11:27 left in the...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley

MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
MILES, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash

Incidents  1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy