Everywhere You Are: Jessica followed the Yellow Brick Road!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica shared a few highlights from her trip. Also, friend of the show Melissa Face is celebrating the release of her new book, a guided journal for moms. Karen is getting the horses ready for cooler weather ahead and our friend, Betty sent a Bootsie update. Visit...
Kitchen 64 to close after 15 years
After more than 15 years on Boulevard, Kitchen 64 will close its doors at the end of the month.
CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey coming to Richmond, only stop in Virginia
The show will include all of the favorite CoComelon characters, and over 20 songs, including new original music. As of now, Richmond is the only planned stop for the show in Virginia.
Art for the Journey’s 7th Annual Art Gala
RICHMOND, Va. -- Art for the Journey is counting down the days until their 7th Annual Art Gala. Here to share more is Cindy Paullin, Executive Director of the organization, along with Jamie Wigginton, Director of Operations and volunteers, Kim Price and Teri Summers. Join in the fun Thursday, September...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition now on display at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond
"When you come to Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, you can expect to see the art up close from a never-before-seen perspective," said Niko Plesons, the exhibition's organizer.
Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!
Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
Speeding on this Richmond street leaves neighbors worried for property, safety
If you hang around Cooks Road in South Richmond long enough, neighbors said that you are sure to spot the drivers that have caused the neighborhood a headache.
Emmett’s furwell party: Students say goodbye to UR’s therapy dog
The University of Richmond community said goodbye to a beloved friend on campus — Emmett, the therapy dog, in a farewell party held at the Well-Being Center. During the celebration on Sept. 6, countless students huddled over to hug Emmett for the last time and sign a card for him.
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
Thousands of Jack-O’-Lanterns featured in Hanover’s Halloween Hollowed Harvest
"The Hollowed Harvest" will take place at Camp Hanover, 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville. Guests can expect to see thousands of intricately carved organic pumpkins, towering Jack-O'-Lantern sculptures and a large pumpkin tunnel to walk through.
Navigate your medicare options with Rock Castle Insurance
RICHMOND, Va. -- Rock Castle Insurance group is an insurance agency that specializes in medicare when nearing retirement. Today, Paul Sudduth, President of Rock Castle Insurance Group, joins us to share more. Rock Castle Insurance Group is located at 1556 Rock Castle Road here in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-239-6672 or visit the website, www.rockcastleinsurancegroup.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RockCastleGroup.
Well runs dry for family in Prince George County, still no running water 9 months later
For nine months, a Prince George family has been living without any running water.
Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
September is National Replacement Window Month at Renewal by Andersen!
RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s one big thing many homeowners often don’t consider when choosing a replacement window company. Lucy O’Shields joined us to tell us what that is and how Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex composite windows can make a difference!. And now through September 30th, when...
Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts
An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly for Charles City, Prince George
The Benjamin Harrison Bridge between Charles City and Prince George counties will close to vehicle traffic nightly, starting Monday, Sept. 18.
Will it rain in central Virginia today?
Central Virginia residents will likely have to plan ahead in order to stay dry today as a cold front is coming through -- and bringing a high chance of downpours with it.
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
Richmond shoppers get a big surprise in the checkout line
Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond. The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. GRTC says...
