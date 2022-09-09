ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Jessica followed the Yellow Brick Road!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica shared a few highlights from her trip. Also, friend of the show Melissa Face is celebrating the release of her new book, a guided journal for moms. Karen is getting the horses ready for cooler weather ahead and our friend, Betty sent a Bootsie update. Visit...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Art for the Journey’s 7th Annual Art Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- Art for the Journey is counting down the days until their 7th Annual Art Gala. Here to share more is Cindy Paullin, Executive Director of the organization, along with Jamie Wigginton, Director of Operations and volunteers, Kim Price and Teri Summers. Join in the fun Thursday, September...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Glorilla Coming to RVA this Saturday!

Yes, CMG rapper Glorilla will make another stop here in Richmond on Saturday, September 17 at Mainstage. She originally blew up off of her hit single “F.N.F” on tik tok and now she is a world wide signed rapper. Her last time in the city was amazing and she had the whole city at her […]
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Emmett’s furwell party: Students say goodbye to UR’s therapy dog

The University of Richmond community said goodbye to a beloved friend on campus — Emmett, the therapy dog, in a farewell party held at the Well-Being Center. During the celebration on Sept. 6, countless students huddled over to hug Emmett for the last time and sign a card for him.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Navigate your medicare options with Rock Castle Insurance

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rock Castle Insurance group is an insurance agency that specializes in medicare when nearing retirement. Today, Paul Sudduth, President of Rock Castle Insurance Group, joins us to share more. Rock Castle Insurance Group is located at 1556 Rock Castle Road here in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-239-6672 or visit the website, www.rockcastleinsurancegroup.com. Connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RockCastleGroup.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

September is National Replacement Window Month at Renewal by Andersen!

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s one big thing many homeowners often don’t consider when choosing a replacement window company. Lucy O’Shields joined us to tell us what that is and how Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex composite windows can make a difference!. And now through September 30th, when...
RICHMOND, VA
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Construction begins on new GRTC transfer station Downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has begun construction on a new transfer station in Downtown Richmond. The new Downtown Transfer Station will be located on a parking lot at 8th and Clay Streets to replace the current on-street transfer area along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. GRTC says...
RICHMOND, VA

