ErisX Announces Settlement Service for OTC Digital Currency Transactions
ErisX, a Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) company, announced it has introduced the ErisX Settlement Service, a solution designed “to help remove settlement risk for over-the-counter (OTC) crypto transactions.”. The offering expands ErisX’s suite of tools for institutional investors, “enabling them to settle OTC trades with other ErisX customers...
Serhii Zhdanov: CEO at EXMO Discusses the Importance of Compliance, Regulation in Cryptocurrency Markets
We recently connected with Serhii Zhdanov, CEO at EXMO, a compliant cryptocurrency exchange, registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a “provider of activities of a virtual currency exchange operator and a deposit virtual currency operator” that promotes itself as making investing in crypto easy and “uncreepy.” EXMO’s home page indicates that it provides services to US states where “provision of services without holding a special license is permitted.”
Digital Assets: Tokenization Predicted to Hit $16 Trillion by 2030
Tokenization, the process of making an asset digital typically by leveraging blockchain technology, is predicted to hit $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by ADDX and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, “Relevance of on-chain asset tokenization in ‘crypto winter’” is available here. ADDX...
US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits
US freight railroad workers are close to striking over claims that grueling schedules and poor working conditions have been driving employees out of the industry over the past several years. Heated negotiations over a new union contract between railroad corporations and 150,000-member-strong labor unions have been ongoing for nearly three...
XDC Network to Integrate DeFi, Compliance Tech from Securrency
Securrency, a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a blockchain “with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance.”. Digital Asset Composer is “a unique no-code platform...
