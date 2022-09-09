We recently connected with Serhii Zhdanov, CEO at EXMO, a compliant cryptocurrency exchange, registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a “provider of activities of a virtual currency exchange operator and a deposit virtual currency operator” that promotes itself as making investing in crypto easy and “uncreepy.” EXMO’s home page indicates that it provides services to US states where “provision of services without holding a special license is permitted.”

CURRENCIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO