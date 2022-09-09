ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

ErisX Announces Settlement Service for OTC Digital Currency Transactions

ErisX, a Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) company, announced it has introduced the ErisX Settlement Service, a solution designed “to help remove settlement risk for over-the-counter (OTC) crypto transactions.”. The offering expands ErisX’s suite of tools for institutional investors, “enabling them to settle OTC trades with other ErisX customers...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Serhii Zhdanov: CEO at EXMO Discusses the Importance of Compliance, Regulation in Cryptocurrency Markets

We recently connected with Serhii Zhdanov, CEO at EXMO, a compliant cryptocurrency exchange, registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a “provider of activities of a virtual currency exchange operator and a deposit virtual currency operator” that promotes itself as making investing in crypto easy and “uncreepy.” EXMO’s home page indicates that it provides services to US states where “provision of services without holding a special license is permitted.”
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Tokenization Predicted to Hit $16 Trillion by 2030

Tokenization, the process of making an asset digital typically by leveraging blockchain technology, is predicted to hit $16 trillion by 2030, according to a report by ADDX and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The report, “Relevance of on-chain asset tokenization in ‘crypto winter’” is available here. ADDX...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Smart Contract#Sanction#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Policy#The Us Department#Tornado Cash#North Korean
crowdfundinsider.com

XDC Network to Integrate DeFi, Compliance Tech from Securrency

Securrency, a blockchain-based financial markets infrastructure and products company, announced that it will deploy its proprietary Digital Asset Composer on the XDC Network, a blockchain “with a mature ecosystem and a particular focus on real-world applications in global trade and finance.”. Digital Asset Composer is “a unique no-code platform...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy