Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returns this weekend
BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday...
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to Harrisburg with food, games, music and more
The Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday at the intersection of Thirteenth and Derry streets in Harrisburg. The event featured Spanish food, live music, games, a flag parade, a domino competition, children’s activities and a host of vendors. This is the twelfth...
One World Festival held in Lancaster
The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video
The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
Fulton debuts play that takes deeper look into the experience of Black men | Center Stage
LANCASTER, Pa. — As the second place Stories of Diversity Play Festival wrapped up at the Fulton Theatre just weeks ago, the winner of the first festival makes its world premiere at the Fulton Theatre. For Colored Boyz centers around five Black men navigating society from the beginning of...
Remembering 9/11 as a generation remembers through stories
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Inside the hall of the Good Hope Fire Station in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, community members gathered to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years later, it’s a day many have only ever known through stories, documentaries, and social media posts. “Some...
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
Family celebrates Elijah Hawkins with memorial race | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It was a special night at the track, remembering a kid that loved racing. All of his favorite moments tied into one night with one of his favorite drivers made a trip back to Lincoln for the first time in three years. Elijah Hawkins was a...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Following battle with addiction, former WWE star opens wrestling academy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After several years of wrestling in front of lights and cameras, former WWE superstar Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez has found a smaller ring, tucked inside a Manor Township, Lancaster County shopping center. But Rodriguez's past wasn’t all fame and world title belts. “An...
UPS plans to hire nearly 2,800 seasonal employees in Harrisburg in preparation for holiday rush
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and UPS is preparing for their yearly holiday spikes in packages. The company announced that they are planning to hire around 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area, and about 100,000 across the country. Positions the company is looking to fill include: seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.
York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries
YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery. Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Girl, 17, Shot Dead While Walking Dog
A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog with a friend in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. Teryn Johnson was shot in the chest along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said. According to investigators, she and another girl...
Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police
A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
