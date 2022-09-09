ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Annual Lancaster Balloon Festival returns this weekend

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair is returning for its 11th year from Sept. 16-18, bringing hot air balloons and more to Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County. It’s the second-largest hot air balloon festival on the East Coast, according to festival producer Bruce Mowday...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Mountville, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
WGAL

One World Festival held in Lancaster

The One World Festival was born out of a beautiful coincidence, when on Sept. 22, 2018, three vastly different cultures, Hispanic, Asian Indian, and Africans were being celebrated on the same day in different locations around the county. One of the attendees brought that to the attention of the Asian...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video

The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media. The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
FOX 43

UPS plans to hire nearly 2,800 seasonal employees in Harrisburg in preparation for holiday rush

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and UPS is preparing for their yearly holiday spikes in packages. The company announced that they are planning to hire around 2,800 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area, and about 100,000 across the country. Positions the company is looking to fill include: seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries

YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery. Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.
YORK, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Girl, 17, Shot Dead While Walking Dog

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog with a friend in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said. Teryn Johnson was shot in the chest along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police said. According to investigators, she and another girl...
FOX 43

Fresh produce market pop-up held for seniors in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Senior citizens were able to shop for discounted fresh fruits and vegetables in York County on Monday. The American Heart Association has been working alongside the Windy Hill Senior Center in York County to establish a pop-up produce market for folks in the area. Plenty...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police

A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
HARRISBURG, PA
