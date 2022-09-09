Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Real ID Cards Needed Before Air Travel Next Summer
Sacramento, CA– The federal enforcement date for Real ID is May 3, 2023, on that day the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a Real ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.
mymotherlode.com
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
