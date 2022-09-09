Read full article on original website
Homecoming activities underway this week at Houston High School
“Hollywood Homecoming” is the theme for this year’s Houston High School annual event that culminates Friday. The Houston Alumni Association also will hold activities on Saturday. Homecoming features a parade, coronation and football game against the Cabool Bulldogs. Here is a schedule:. •The parade down Grand Avenue is...
Former library, health department board member passes away
A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away. Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio. She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.
“Houston Night” competition raises about $3,000 for HHS Band
“Houston Night” Saturday at the Springfield Cardinals game brought recognition to the community, school district and netted about $3,000 for the Houston High School Band program. The Houston High School state Scholar Bowl champions and the district champion softball team also were recognized for their accomplishments. Shari McCallister of...
‘Festival of Yesteryear’ planned Saturday at Raymondville
A event hosted and benefiting the Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department is Saturday at the Raymondville fairgrounds off Highway B. The 8th annual Festival of Yesteryear runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Organizers explain it is an event to showcase exhibits, crafts and demonstrations of the 1800s to present.
Manes Music Makers brings neighbors together in rural Wright County
MANES - Given the gathering’s name, one might think folks who drive through rural Wright County to Manes Music Makers come for the tunes, and they do. But it’s not just about the music. It’s also about friends, family and food, and being there for one another. Because...
SARA “SALLY” SMITH
Sara “Sally” Stitt Smith, 90, born Dec. 23, 1931, in Nitro, W. Va., to Walter and Ruth (Crickenberger) Stitt. She died Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital Springfield, Ohio. Sally was a graduate of Triadelphia High School Class of 1943. She graduated from Marietta College...
PDF: This week’s public notices
This week's public notices
HHS boys score well at Willow Springs cross country meet
The fourth season of cross country’s second go-round in Houston is under way, and for the first time since the re-boot there are enough high school boys runners to produce a team score in a meet. In their first outing of the season, the Tigers took second in Class...
MoDOT worker seriously injured in crash at Highways 38 and 17
A Missouri Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured early Tuesday in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Ryan Vaughan said a northbound 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Oscar L. Smith, of Bucyrus, pulled into the path of a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harvey E. Sullins, 52, of Success. The UTV caught fire and both vehicles traveled off the roadway at about 8:40 a.m.
DEATH NOTICE: Christopher Dieman
A memorial service for Christoper Dieman, 46, of Plato, is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 5 p.m. until service time at Evans Funeral Home. Send an online condolence.
CHRISTOPHER KENNETH DIEMAN
Christopher Kenneth Dieman was born Dec. 12, 1975, at General Fort Leonard Wood Army Hospital, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., the son of Charles and Deborah (Therkelsen) Dieman and departed this life Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his childhood home, Plato, Mo. He professed his faith in Christ as his Savior...
Four injured in an accident
Four persons were injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, authorities said. Three were in a vehicle and a fourth in an all-terrain vehicle. Two fire departments – Houston and Roby — were called, as well as EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
PHOTOS: HHS football at Salem
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Salem last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
It’s homecoming week at HHS
It's homecoming week at HHS

It's homecoming week at Houston High School, which will culminate with a parade and football game against Cabool on Friday. The theme is "Hollywood Homecoming.". Here are theme days planned at the school:
Public invited to aid school in ‘career day’ presentations
Public invited to aid school in 'career day' presentations

Houston High School seeks community members to join the district for its annual 'Career Day' on Nov. 18. Presenters will have about 25 minutes to share about their career and experiences with HHS...
Police investigate after bike, vehicle collide
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •An officer responded on Sept. 6 to a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle at the corner of Second Street and Main Street. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, 30,...
One injured in accident Monday in southern Texas County, patrol says
An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.
Highway 38 burglary caught on camera, suspected identified
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Aug. 3 to a report of a vehicle blocking Mellow Drive at Cabool with nobody around. Upon arrival, the officer observed a maroon Mercury Mountaineer in the middle of the roadway....
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
UPDATED: Fifth inmate at state prison dies since Aug. 31, authorities say
An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center at Licking has died. It is the fifth since Aug. 31. Officials said Oryon Guinn, 38, was pronounced dead Saturday morning at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Guinn, who had been in prison since September 2014, was serving a life...
