LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced the winners of the 2022 Workiva Partner and Customer of the Year Awards. This year’s annual awards recognize Workiva’s partners and customers across a diverse set of categories from small to medium businesses to the largest enterprises across all industries. Award winners from around the world were recognized during the 2022 Workiva Amplify Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005361/en/ 2022 Workiva Partner of the Year Award Winners (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO