eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing
Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
B2B Platform Xpeer Introduces AI-Powered Tools
Online B2B platform Xpeer has introduced two artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions which are designed to bolster B2B marketplaces’ search and review practices. The company’s programs include Xpeer AI and Xpeer Score, which can help businesses choose market leaders to outsource business operations and information system developments, according to a Digital Journal report Saturday (Sept. 10).
Western Union Acquires Te Enviei to Speed Digital Wallet Launch in Brazil
Western Union will begin offering its digital wallet in Latin America in the first half 2023, beginning with a launch in Brazil enabled by the company’s acquisition of the country’s Te Enviei digital wallet provider. With the purchase of Te Enviei and the rollout of more services in...
Indian EdTech Giant Byju’s Under Pressure for Failing to Publish Accounts
Indian EdTech company Byju’s is facing intense scrutiny from the government, as well as investors and creditors, over failures to publish its accounts while funding dries up for education businesses. The company had been doing well because of the stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions, the Financial Times wrote Saturday (Sept. 10)....
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Offer B2B Solutions for Workplace Meals
Today in B2B payments, DoorDash adds news features to its DoorDash for Work product suite, while Freshly launches a B2B arm called FreshlyWell. Plus, Chargezoom CEO Matt Dubois talks with PYMNTS after his company raises $10 million in a Series A funding round. As more players in the food and...
Zip, Ironclad Integrate Procurement, Contracting Platforms
Intake-to-procure solution provider Zip and digital contracting platform Ironclad have partnered to provide a unified, end-to-end solution to their joint customers. With the new two-way integration, employees can initiate spend requests through Zip. It then routes the requests and contracts to Ironclad, and Ironclad performs a legal review and approval. Upon completion, Ironclad sends approvals and completed contracts to Zip to finalize the workflow, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release.
EMEA Daily: Turkish Banks Reduce Lending Due to Regulations; Electrolux Sees Scaling Back on Appliance Orders
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Turkish banking regulations are causing banks to pull back on corporate lending, Electrolux is facing weak demand for home appliances and more. Turkish banks are reportedly pulling back on corporate lending, due to regulations that aimed to keep...
Saudi Startup Indeal Looks to Digitize B2B Trade With Marketplace
Indeal, an emerging startup in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly looking to digitize B2B trade and alleviate challenges in the B2B eCommerce market. The company said it studied “major industrial cities” in the country and saw a number of common challenges, such as those related to sourcing local suppliers, according to an Arab News report Monday (Sept. 12). The study identified three major issues: outdated business operations, costly and inefficient shipping, and an isolated consumer base because of marketing challenges.
Splitit Drives Installments-as-a-Service Growth With A$10.5M Funding
Splitit, a merchant-branded installments-as-a-service platform, has raised A$10.5 million in private placement capital funding with participation from both current institutional investors and new backers. The company’s management team and board of directors also added A$712,500, according to a press release Monday (Sept. 12). Splitit said the funds will be used...
Bolt Financial, Wyre Payments Scrap Merger, Remain Partners
Payments FinTech Bolt Financial and crypto startup Wyre Payments are remaining business partners but have decided to scrap the $1.5 billion merger plans announced in April. “Bolt remains a strong believer in crypto and a supporter of Wyre,” Bolt CEO Maju Kuruvilla said in an email to PYMNTS. “We will continue our existing commercial partnership with Wyre to pave the path of crypto integration into our ecosystem, bringing Wyre’s innovative crypto infrastructure to the world.”
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
Verto and Xente Team Up on NGO Payments
B2B cross-border payments firm Verto has partnered with Xente, a multicurrency digital payments platform for African businesses, to provide cross-border payment services to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Uganda. Verto will leverage Xente’s connectivity in Africa, which permits customers to pay verified beneficiaries even in remote areas, according to a Tuesday...
Cost, Integration Still Obstacles for SMB Payments Digitization
Before Matt Dubois, CEO of Chargezoom, went into the B2B payments business, he was a customer. As the founder of several small startups, he found the status quo accounts receivable (AR) platforms involved a lot of manual entry, double work and a lack of integration with popular accounting systems. “With...
Payments Firm Stax Launches New Billing SaaS Arm
Payments services provider Stax has announced the launch of Stax Bill, a re-branding of a company called Fusebill that Stax acquired in March 2021. Stax Bill, like Fusebill, offers automated billing software as a service, or SaaS, to purveyors and other subscription businesses, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Uber Direct, Bringg Team on Last-Mile Delivery in France
Package delivery service Uber Direct and delivery management platform provider Bringg and have teamed up in France to help retailers provide speedy at-home delivery of their products to local customers. The collaboration will let Bringg expand its capacity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the according to a...
Blockchain, Crypto Firm Fireblocks Tops $100M Annual Recurring Revenue
Driven by growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain and Web3 technologies, blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks has topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company reached this milestone four years after its founding and three years after the launch of its first product. By doing so within...
Billtrust Taps Former Order2Cash Executive Marco Eeman to Lead European Operations
Accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated business-to-business (B2B) payments firm Billtrust has appointed Marco Eeman as managing director of its European operations. Eeman was a principal of Order2Cash, a Netherlands-based order-to-cash platform provider that was acquired by Billtrust in February, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. In his...
Adyen Brings Real-Time Visa Account Updater to Europe
Global FinTech business payments company Adyen is the first company to deliver the Real Time Visa Account Updater (VAU) to Europe, which enables companies to boost authorization rates from card-on-file payments by automatically updating Visa accounts. Real-Time VAU aims to help prevent involuntary churn and since Adyen automatically connects to...
Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL
MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
