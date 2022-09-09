ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 18

Shells
6d ago

I don't believe that only the rich will pay for this. I am glad to feed those in need but not every student. That's the parents responsibility.

Reply
7
Carl Barkley
6d ago

Sure would be a lot more money to go around for schools. I f we didn't have to educate the children of parents living in the country illegally.

Reply
4
Steve Pierce
6d ago

no, 8 went to school a long time ago, my parents paid for my meals... if you can't afford kids. don't have them

Reply
4
Related
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado minimum wage increases almost ten percent

COLORADO — On Tuesday, Sept. 13 Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced an increase to Colorado’s minimum wage, from $12.56 to $13.65 that will take effect in 2023, an increase of 6.68%. The increase is due to a voter-approved mandate in 2016 which amended the Colorado Constitution to increase […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Politicians Address Christian Fundamentalists in Woodland Park

While this weekend’s 2022 Truth and Liberty Conference, a gathering of right-wing Christians near Colorado Springs, didn’t tread any new ground ideologically — evangelical voters have long been opposed to LGBTQ rights and progressive policies — it did illustrate the continuing influence that Andrew Wommack’s entities — Truth and Liberty, Charis Bible College, and Andrew Wommack Ministries — have on politics.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Prisons in the Mountain West struggle to hire and retain staff

More than 200 positions at the Wyoming Department of Corrections are currently vacant – about 20 percent of the entire staff – as worker shortages pinch prisons around the Mountain West, including in New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and in tribal jails. Paul Martin, an administrator for the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Colorado Senate#School Meals#School Lunch#K12#Hunger Free Colorado
coloradosun.com

Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle

They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado’s minimum wage to rise again in 2023

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado's minimum wage is set to increase by more than a dollar in 2023. According to the Department of Labor and Employment Division of Labor Standards and Statistics (DLSS), the minimum wage will go from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 an hour, an 8.68% increase. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
freightwaves.com

Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike

The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
WELD COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy