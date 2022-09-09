Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
fox29.com
Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Fashion District Placed on Lockdown After Shot Fired
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Philadelphia's Fashion District was placed on a lockdown Tuesday night after someone opened fire inside the Center City shopping mall, police said. According to police, an 18-year-old gunman came into the Fashion District, formerly known as The Gallery, from 9th Street around...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
14-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Philadelphia rec center worker
Philadelphia officials said a ghost gun was used in the shooting that killed a recreation center worker. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, but police are searching for additional suspects.
Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time.
Philadelphia police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle involved in crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash and deadly shooting in Cobbs Creek. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets.There were two vehicles involved.Police say a man was found shot to death inside one of those vehicles.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head on Cemetery Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Elmwood Park neighborhood Sunday. The incident happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:26 pm. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head by an unknown shooter. Medics at the scene pronounced...
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman. The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two...
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
fox29.com
Video shows moments before Philadelphia teen is gunned down in suspected targeted shooting
PHILADELPHIA - The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teen who police say was targeted by a shooter while walking a dog with a friend is demanding justice as investigators hunt for her killer. Paul Johnson called the fatal shooting of his daughter, Teryn, "overwhelming" a day after police say she...
6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
Fashion District mall closes early after gunshot fired inside property
The Fashion District mall in Center City had to close early Tuesday night after a gunshot was fired inside the property.
