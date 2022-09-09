ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

Related
fox29.com

Police: Two men injured after a South Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:28 p.m., police say they responded to the 1500 block of South 28th Street for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man shot multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head, teen shot in the ear in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm. According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kensington#Police#Violent Crime#Temple Hospital
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Fashion District Placed on Lockdown After Shot Fired

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Philadelphia's Fashion District was placed on a lockdown Tuesday night after someone opened fire inside the Center City shopping mall, police said. According to police, an 18-year-old gunman came into the Fashion District, formerly known as The Gallery, from 9th Street around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man in custody in connection to fatal shooting on Center City SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department says they have a man in custody who fits the description of the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man at 19th and Market Streets. A firearm was also retrieved from the man. Police released surveillance images of the suspected shooter on Sunday. They say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head on Cemetery Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Elmwood Park neighborhood Sunday. The incident happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:26 pm. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head by an unknown shooter. Medics at the scene pronounced...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6-month-old baby reunited with mother after carjacking, abduction, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 6-month-old baby is reunited with her mother after a car was stolen with the child inside. It all began around 3 a.m. on Monday at a home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.Police say the baby was taken when a 2020 Nissan Rogue was stolen out of the driveway of a home on the 800 block of Arnold Street.According to officials, the mother left her Apple earbuds inside of the car which helped police track down the vehicle.The abandoned car and the baby were both recovered about a half hour later in Rhawnhurst.Police are still searching for the suspect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy