Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Art Auction at Mesquite Fine Arts Center
The Mesquite Fine Arts Center will be holding a Live Auction on October 14th with a lot of fun art items to bid on as well as good food and entertainment. The money raised will go towards free educational art programs for the community. Liz Etie joined the Virgin Valley...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 9, 2022
09/11/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/09/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220909055 Welfare Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 19:23 Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 18:50 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: 220909056 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, M Esplin, M Esplin, J Gl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:58 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 19:23 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:55 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:24 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: An officer responded to a verbal dispute and a report was taken. 220909057 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220909058 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 19:52 Time Arrived : 19:53 Time Completed : 20:20 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220909059 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Esplin, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 220909060 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Esplin, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:47 Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220909061 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : A Active Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220909062 Person On Foot Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220909063 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220909064 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Esplin, J Gleave, D Woods, A Cas Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:08 Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:34 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:07 Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:08 Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:06 Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:38 Synopsis: 220909065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Esplin, D Woods, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 00:23 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 00:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 00:18 Synopsis: 220910001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:23 Time Completed : 02:32 Synopsis: 220910002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:04 Time Completed : 04:07 Synopsis: 22ACO2964 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/09/22` and `06:00:00 09/10/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Dental earns top safety designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section
Mesquite Dental earns top safety designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section. The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Mesquite Dental in Mesquite, Nevada with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
Comments / 0