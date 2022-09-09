09/11/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/09/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220909055 Welfare Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: J Gleave, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 19:23 Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 18:50 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:43 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: 220909056 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, M Esplin, M Esplin, J Gl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6175 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:58 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 19:23 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:55 Time Completed : 19:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:54 Time Completed : 19:24 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 19:24 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:47 Time Dispatched: 18:50 Time Arrived : 18:52 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: An officer responded to a verbal dispute and a report was taken. 220909057 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:30 Time Dispatched: 19:37 Time Arrived : 19:37 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 220909058 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 19:52 Time Arrived : 19:53 Time Completed : 20:20 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: 20:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:12 Unit: D2 Time Reported: 19:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:55 Time Completed : 20:17 Synopsis: 220909059 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Esplin, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:29 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 220909060 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Esplin, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:33 Time Dispatched: 20:47 Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220909061 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Canceled Disposition : A Active Unit: CANCEL Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:47 Time Completed : 20:47 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:49 Time Arrived : 20:53 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:49 Synopsis: 220909062 Person On Foot Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:07 Time Arrived : 21:04 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220909063 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 22:12 Synopsis: 220909064 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Esplin, J Gleave, D Woods, A Cas Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:08 Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:34 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:07 Time Arrived : 23:08 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:08 Time Arrived : 23:09 Time Completed : 23:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:05 Time Dispatched: 23:06 Time Arrived : 23:07 Time Completed : 23:38 Synopsis: 220909065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Esplin, D Woods, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 01:04 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: 00:23 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 00:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 00:18 Synopsis: 220910001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:23 Time Completed : 02:32 Synopsis: 220910002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:04 Time Completed : 04:07 Synopsis: 22ACO2964 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/09/22` and `06:00:00 09/10/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO