ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights

By Camalot Todd
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N31ob_0hoclKiJ00

The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws. “This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said. (Getty Images).

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

In post-Roe v. Wade America, states and the federal government are left to navigate the legal ramifications of the Supreme Court overturning a 50-year legal precedent. As reproductive health centers, medical professionals, and legislatures that support abortion rights cope with the uncertainty, Republicans and motivated anti-abortion rights activists are pushing for a national ban.

Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, fellow Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak and experts from UNLV Boyd School of Law outlined the ramifications a national ban would have in Nevada during a Thursday roundtable discussion.

More than 60% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in some circumstances. Nevadans voted to protect abortion rights in 1990.

The panel Thursday warned a national ban would trump state laws and stressed the importance of voting in this year’s midterm elections.

“This would ultimately overturn the will of the people of Nevada,” Lee said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling opened the floodgates for several legal uncertainties, including traveling across state borders, increased wait times, and whether reproductive services should be prioritized to residents, said Sylvia Lazos, a professor of law at UNLV Boyd School of Law.

A national ban would exacerbate these concerns as well as pose threats to the lives of women and families, impacting Black and Hispanic women the most.

In America, Black and Hispanic women account for the most abortions due to disparities in access to and utilization of contraceptives. Geographic barriers, financial access and moving can all limit the access to and use of contraceptives , according to a policy brief by the Guttmacher Institute .

“There’s going to be a whole generation of women who are going to have children that they’re not ready to have,” Lazos said.

It will impact their access to education, financial independence and their ability to leave relationships that are unhealthy for them , she said.

That’s if they survive childbirth.

A national ban would increase maternal mortality rates by 24% in the first year, with the largest increase in deaths for non-Hispanic Black people, by 39%, according to a University of Colorado study .

“The anti-abortion folks made a very calculated decision to, at every level of the court, get conservative judges appointed,” Lindsey Harmon, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, said. “A lot of folks may have taken for granted Roe v. Wade, so now we have to push both at the state level and the federal level for champions to take action.”

Harmon said the best way to take action is to vote for candidates with a track record of supporting abortion access.

The Supreme Court became a political actor when it overturned Roe v. Wade, and other political rights centered around freedom and privacy, including reproductive health care and marriage equality are now in jeopardy, Lee said.

The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, challenged the constitutionality of privacy that was central to the Roe v. Wade decision, which allowed an individual to make decisions about their body without the interference of the government. A concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas suggested cases involving contraception as well as same-sex marriage and partnerships should be overturned on the same basis.

After outcry over the overturning of Roe v. Wade, several conservative candidates began to backpedal on their stance on a national ban .

It’s not just voting for leaders who are pro-abortion access, it’s also holding candidates accountable for previous rallies, statements and actions supporting a national ban, Harmon said.

Both Sisolak and Lee are up for re-election. Democratic candidates in Nevada and nationwide believe the Supreme Court’s ruling has energized many Democratic voters.

April Becker, the Republican challenging Lee, describes herself as “ pro-life, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.”

Sisolak’s challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, acknowledges the decision of Nevada voters in 1990 to keep abortion legal in the state, but also promises he “ will always govern as a pro-life governor.”

“This isn’t just a national issue, it comes down to this state,” Sisolak said Thursday.

The post Sisolak, Lee warn Nevada not isolated from assaults on abortion rights appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 28

Wuzafuz
4d ago

Democrats focus on abortion to direct attention away from the entire countrywide failure. The supreme court returned abortion to where it belongs, with the states. It had no effect on Nevada.

Reply(3)
8
kaarenwills
4d ago

VOTE OUT OR AGAINST EVERY REPUBLICAN IN OFFICE! If you don't want to see America pushed backwards to the 1800's, or, even watch the US Constitution being dismantled by the GOP, vote against every one of them. Women have now seen, by the GOP overturning Roe vs Wade, the beginnings of the loss of equality and personal rights, all done by the Republican party. We, as a country, saw the attempt by a Republican President to overthrow our democracy, who is still walking around loose despite his treason and even being protected and supported by the GOP so that he can run for a second term!! So much wrong in this country, perpetrated by the Republican party. Vote no for any GOP, they represent death for America.

Reply
9
no1984
4d ago

first there is no "right" to abortion. 2nd it's murder, these politicians encouraging it are committing crimes that have no statue of limitations. so justice will be carried out

Reply(2)
6
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Sisolak says Nevada will not comply with a national abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he will order his administration to not comply with a national abortion ban. Legislation banning abortions at 15 weeks was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday. The bill was not immediately embraced by other GOP leaders, with Senate...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Federal legislation would regulate anti-abortion centers

The first crisis pregnancy center (CPC) opened its doors in 1967 in Hawaii, after the state legalized abortion. Now there are at least 2,550 operating in the U.S., including at least seven in Nevada. The centers, which are usually operated by or affiliated with religious non-profits, have long avoided regulatory...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Republican House candidates pan Graham’s abortion ban bill; Laxalt mum

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two Nevada candidates for Congress Tuesday said they opposed a federal abortion ban bill proposed by South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. A third Republican in a competitive House seat did not respond to requests for comment, and nor did Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. “If we take back the House and the Senate, I […] The post Nevada Republican House candidates pan Graham’s abortion ban bill; Laxalt mum appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states

This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Lee, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Nevada Current

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Cisco Aguilar’s first foray into electoral politics has not been an easy one. Aguilar, he Democrat running for Nevada secretary of state against Republican Jim Marchant, a 2020 election denier who has parroted former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud conspiracies, says he lays awake at night worrying about the future of Nevada’s elections, given how much is at stake if he were to lose.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Susie Lee
Person
Joe Lombardo
nevadacurrent.com

Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation

A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada

As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Some progress on economic fairness, and still a long way to go

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It’s been a rough couple of years for American workers. First, working families were battered by a pandemic that caused massive unemployment, loss of health coverage and financial hardship for tens of millions of working people. The unemployment rate in Nevada hit 28% during the COVID-19  shut down which impacted many casino workers like myself. […] The post Some progress on economic fairness, and still a long way to go appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

NASS Names Churchill County School District Leader 2023 Nevada Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada, has been named the 2023 Nevada Superintendent of the Year. The announcement came at a Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) business meeting. Regarded as the most comprehensive professional learning and networking event for school superintendents and administrators,...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Democrat#Unlv Boyd School Of Law#Americans#The Supreme Court
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Nevada Current

Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For nearly seven years the Walker River Paiute Tribe has requested federal funds to repair a faltering sewage system on their reservation. It was only after the $110 billion infrastructure bill passed earlier this year that the project was finally promised funding.  “That’s always the problem, they can’t find funding,” said Alan Roberts, the public […] The post Nevada’s Native communities face worsening access to clean water, plumbing appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

High rent costs forcing Nevadans to make tough decisions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) It’s a grim reality, all too common around the Las Vegas valley. For many residents,. paying rent means sacrificing basic necessities like gas and food. On Monday, 8 News Now spoke to a single mother who said she is struggling to pay her high rent, and that having two jobs is not enough.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gas prices rise again after weeks of decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are on the rise once again after weeks of decline. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the Silver State rose nearly three cents in the last week to $4.84 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.
NEVADA STATE
Motorious

Nevada Is Clamping Down On Classic Car Registrations

Back on April 8, 2021 I sounded the alarm that certain members of the Nevada state legislature were looking to close up “loopholes” in classic car registrations. Now, Nevada residents are hopping mad the plans are becoming reality, with tensions boiling over at a Clark County town hall meeting on August 31. Just wait until these people see what else their fearless leaders have in store not only for their vehicles but also their home appliances.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

2K+
Followers
936
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy