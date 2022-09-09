ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Newly Renamed Barbara Massey Rogers Center Dedicated￼

Today, Belmont University celebrated the dedication of the newly renamed Barbara Massey Rogers Center, previously named the Jack C. Massey Business Center, honoring Barbara and the Massey family’s ongoing support of Belmont. The building houses the Jack C. Massey College of Business, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this academic year.
First Year Seminar Ambassador Speaker Series Focuses on Transformative Justice

Every year, Belmont freshmen spend their first semester working through a common anthology as they take the required First Year Seminar (FYS) course that addresses “ways of knowing,” helping them transition to college life by engaging in challenging readings, ideas and opportunities to practice critical thinking. To accompany...
