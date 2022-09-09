ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education

Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Red Bluff, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Beleaguered County Clerk Speaks Freely About 2020 Election Documents, Candidates’ Real Addresses, and Bully ‘Patriots’

Today A News Cafe features a frank conversation with Cathy Allen Darling, Shasta County Clerk/Registrar of Voters. She agreed to answer some controversial questions related to her elections department. We discussed many things, such as her response to a fringe group of election-deniers’ demands for her to preserve the 2020 elections documents; demands supported by ultra-conservative board majority supervisors Les Baugh, Patrick Jones and Tim Garman. She also cleared up stubborn inquires regarding candidates who claim residency in one place, while actually living elsewhere. Darling Allen, who was recently re-elected with a whopping 68.36 lead, shared her definition of a true patriot.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
sprudge.com

Build-Outs Of Coffee: Theory Coffee Roasters In Redding, CA

We’re entering the home stretch of the 2022 Build-Outs of Coffee. The end is in sight, and that means it’s time to kick it into high gear and go all out. With just a few weeks left in our yearly globetrotting series, we still have some wonderful cafes to feature, and today’s entry is certainly one of those.
REDDING, CA
chicosol.org

Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed

I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
actionnewsnow.com

Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital

CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
shastascout.org

Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
chicosol.org

Butte County water levels at critical low point

Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

