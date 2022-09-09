Read full article on original website
austincountynewsonline.com
Satellite Image Reveals ‘Agriculture Wasteland’ Across California’s Rice Capital
New satellite imagery shows a large swath of California’s rice fields has been left barren without harvest as fears of a ‘mini dust bowl’ emerge due to diminishing water supplies. Kurt Richter, a third-generation rice farmer in Colusa, the rice capital of California, told San Francisco Chronicle...
Preparing for Wildfires With Evacuation Plans, Emergency Supplies – And Domestic Violence Awareness
It’s been more than three years since the Camp Fire leveled the California town of Paradise. But for domestic violence counselor Marlen Hernandez and the clients she serves, the traumatic effects continue to rage. About six months after the fire in November 2018, calls for help to Catalyst Domestic...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education
Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
krcrtv.com
Rotary Haunted House Event to spook Turtle Bay Monolith visitors for Halloween
REDDING, Calif. — "First 5 Shasta" presents a brand new Halloween event for the whole family. The "Rotary Haunted House Event" is coming to the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel at the Turtle Bay Monolith from Oct. 26-31. This event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Beleaguered County Clerk Speaks Freely About 2020 Election Documents, Candidates’ Real Addresses, and Bully ‘Patriots’
Today A News Cafe features a frank conversation with Cathy Allen Darling, Shasta County Clerk/Registrar of Voters. She agreed to answer some controversial questions related to her elections department. We discussed many things, such as her response to a fringe group of election-deniers’ demands for her to preserve the 2020 elections documents; demands supported by ultra-conservative board majority supervisors Les Baugh, Patrick Jones and Tim Garman. She also cleared up stubborn inquires regarding candidates who claim residency in one place, while actually living elsewhere. Darling Allen, who was recently re-elected with a whopping 68.36 lead, shared her definition of a true patriot.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
sprudge.com
Build-Outs Of Coffee: Theory Coffee Roasters In Redding, CA
We’re entering the home stretch of the 2022 Build-Outs of Coffee. The end is in sight, and that means it’s time to kick it into high gear and go all out. With just a few weeks left in our yearly globetrotting series, we still have some wonderful cafes to feature, and today’s entry is certainly one of those.
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
shastascout.org
Sheriff’s Office Provides Little Response To New Distribution of Antisemitic Materials In City Of Shasta Lake
Before 7 am on the morning of August 18, Jennie Dougherty says she was walking in her neighborhood in the City of Shasta Lake when she noticed flyers on the doorsteps of many of her neighbors’ houses. “I started walking around 6:20 and it didn’t hit me (what I...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
shastascout.org
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:30 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, all evacuations orders reduced to warnings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:45 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE says that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 20% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings.
chicosol.org
Butte County water levels at critical low point
Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
