'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Amid Wall Street Bloodbath, Cathie Wood Picks Up Over $16M Each In Roku And This Video Communications Stock
On a day when U.S. markets witnessed a bloodbath on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data for August, Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management made some significant purchases through various exchange-traded funds. Wood bought over 250,000 shares of Roku Inc ROKU, through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK valued at over $17 million based on Tuesday’s closing price.
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy
Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bragg Closes US$8.7 Million Financing Arrangement
Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that it has closed the funding amount of US$8.7 million pursuant to its previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the "Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Bragg intends to use the funding for general and corporate working capital purposes.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
Chip Off New Block: Apple Likely To Be 1st Company To Use Latest TSMC Tech In iPhones, Macs Next Year, Report Says
Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to be the first company to use an updated version of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s TSM latest chipmaking technology next year, while also planning to adopt it for some of its iPhones and Mac computers, reported Nikkei Asia, citing sources. The Chip: TSMC's...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Twitter Shareholders Vote To Approve Buyout By Elon Musk: What Investors Should Know And What's Next
Twitter shareholders voted on Tuesday to approve a $44 billion buyout from Elon Musk. The latest step in the ongoing Twitter buyout saga was completed Tuesday. Here’s the latest in the battle between social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Twitter...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Getting Hammered
Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $1.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Cypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns...
$360M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Liquidated In 24 Hours As US Inflation Data Pummels Markets
More than 100,000 traders lost over $360 million in cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours as prices tumbled, as per data from CoinGlass. What Happened: Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price saw a sharp decline on Tuesday — from above $22,618 to around $20,062 — at the time of writing, after U.S. inflation data for August came in higher than expected, sparking fears of aggressive rate hikes.
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
