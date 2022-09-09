ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amid Wall Street Bloodbath, Cathie Wood Picks Up Over $16M Each In Roku And This Video Communications Stock

On a day when U.S. markets witnessed a bloodbath on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data for August, Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management made some significant purchases through various exchange-traded funds. Wood bought over 250,000 shares of Roku Inc ROKU, through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK valued at over $17 million based on Tuesday’s closing price.
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China

Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy

Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bragg Closes US$8.7 Million Financing Arrangement

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that it has closed the funding amount of US$8.7 million pursuant to its previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the "Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Bragg intends to use the funding for general and corporate working capital purposes.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
$360M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Liquidated In 24 Hours As US Inflation Data Pummels Markets

More than 100,000 traders lost over $360 million in cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours as prices tumbled, as per data from CoinGlass. What Happened: Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price saw a sharp decline on Tuesday — from above $22,618 to around $20,062 — at the time of writing, after U.S. inflation data for August came in higher than expected, sparking fears of aggressive rate hikes.
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
