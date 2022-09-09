ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

MassLive.com

‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve

Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
GOSHEN, MA
MassLive.com

Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
LEVERETT, MA
Holden, MA
worcestermag.com

Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to compete on 'The Voice'

Cara Brindisi has for years been a staple of the Worcester music scene, but now there's a chance she will reach a wider audience: According to a post the singer-songwriter made on Instagram, she'll be competing this season on the NBC televised singing competition, “The Voice.”. Brindisi made the...
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd

And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
David Lovell
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor

BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Lynn mom demands answers after school bus dropped son off 2 hours late

LYNN - As if the first day of school for 12-year-old Rory Hetherington wasn't stressful enough. "He's usually home at 2:45 and they say give 10 minutes leeway," his mother Shannon Hetherington said. But for Shannon, 10 minutes turned into two hours when Rory's bus wasn't showing up at the end of the school day. "After a second phone call to the bus company with no one answering, I started panicking," she said. Her seventh grader at the Pickering Middle School in Lynn has autism and wasn't reaching out to her on his own. There was no...
LYNN, MA
WMUR.com

Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave

HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
HUDSON, NH
iheart.com

Boston's British Consulate General Asks People To Leave Tributes Elsewhere

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Boston residents are mourning Queen Elizabeth II by leaving tributes at the British Consulate General in Cambridge, but the Consulate General asks they be left at other designated areas. After the news of the Queen's death, people began leaving cards, flowers, and mementos...
BOSTON, MA
