‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve
Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate
The home of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II has been put on the market. The estate, which has two car barns with space for a total of 80 classic cars, a concert space where Hall & Oates once performed, 16 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, pool, indoor water park and an two-story arcade is currently going for a whopping $23 million.
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
worcestermag.com
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to compete on 'The Voice'
Cara Brindisi has for years been a staple of the Worcester music scene, but now there's a chance she will reach a wider audience: According to a post the singer-songwriter made on Instagram, she'll be competing this season on the NBC televised singing competition, “The Voice.”. Brindisi made the...
Employees, family allege Precision Molding culpable in woman's death during smoke break
STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee was working the third shift at G&F Precision Molding the night that she lost her life. Lavallee, a quality assurance inspector at the company for 30 years, was taking a cigarette break when she was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20. ...
2 students arrested after bringing knives into Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two students were arrested after police say they brought knives into Fitchburg High School, prompting a large emergency response on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a student in possession of a weapon on school grounds around 9:30 a.m. ordered a lockdown to allow for a sweep of the building, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd
And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
Police discover cannabis farm in Westfield house after neighbors notice odor
WESTFIELD — Police recently uncovered and shut down another home-based cannabis growing operation, but it is quite different than the four other indoor cannabis farms police have raided in the past several months. Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster reported in a court document that police executed a warrant at...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man receives Award for Civilian Bravery after entering dangerous house fire to carry and save wheelchair-bound neighbor
BOSTON – Today, in a ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito presented the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to 38-year-old Paul Galotti of Easthampton, who entered a dangerous house fire and carried a wheelchair-bound neighbor to safety in May 2022. This annual award honors a civilian who demonstrates exceptional bravery, without regard for personal safety, to save the life of another in actual, imminent danger.
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Lynn mom demands answers after school bus dropped son off 2 hours late
LYNN - As if the first day of school for 12-year-old Rory Hetherington wasn't stressful enough. "He's usually home at 2:45 and they say give 10 minutes leeway," his mother Shannon Hetherington said. But for Shannon, 10 minutes turned into two hours when Rory's bus wasn't showing up at the end of the school day. "After a second phone call to the bus company with no one answering, I started panicking," she said. Her seventh grader at the Pickering Middle School in Lynn has autism and wasn't reaching out to her on his own. There was no...
WMUR.com
Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave
HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
iheart.com
Boston's British Consulate General Asks People To Leave Tributes Elsewhere
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Boston residents are mourning Queen Elizabeth II by leaving tributes at the British Consulate General in Cambridge, but the Consulate General asks they be left at other designated areas. After the news of the Queen's death, people began leaving cards, flowers, and mementos...
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
‘Claire’ movie to film in downtown Worcester this week
Movie crews will be coming to downtown Worcester this week to film the upcoming movie “Claire.”. According to flyers posted downtown Tuesday, the production company will be filming at night from Sept. 15 to 17 for precision driving and exterior street work. “We are very excited to be in...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Comments / 2