LYNN - As if the first day of school for 12-year-old Rory Hetherington wasn't stressful enough. "He's usually home at 2:45 and they say give 10 minutes leeway," his mother Shannon Hetherington said. But for Shannon, 10 minutes turned into two hours when Rory's bus wasn't showing up at the end of the school day. "After a second phone call to the bus company with no one answering, I started panicking," she said. Her seventh grader at the Pickering Middle School in Lynn has autism and wasn't reaching out to her on his own. There was no...

LYNN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO