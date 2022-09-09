ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles gets unexpected kiss on return to Buckingham Palace

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
King Charles III accepted a kiss on the cheek from a woman as he greeted members of the public for the first time as monarch on Friday.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace in London on Friday after his predecessor and mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 on Thursday.

Charles walked near the crowd that gathered outside the palace and shook hands with several of his subjects. He stopped briefly in front of a woman who asked if she could kiss him, and he accepted, video shows.

The Daily Telegraph, a British daily newspaper, reported that Camilla followed closely behind Charles as he met with the crowd before joining with him to observe the flowers that had been left at the palace’s gates in honor of Elizabeth.

The Telegraph reported that cheers of Charles’s name could be heard as he walked down the line of people.

Charles is set to give a televised address to his people at 6 p.m. local time, and Parliament will swear allegiance to him.

Elizabeth W Lopez
4d ago

I am shocked that that woman gave him a kiss the virus is still out there of covid-19 I guess that doesn't really matter the new king it's also amazing and how close the citizens are to this new king he and the United States I have never seen anybody get that close to our president just to say hello or shake the president's hand

7
ha@
4d ago

He is sick in the head he should have done what’s right and pass the throne to his son he’s 73 and if he wants to be king it’s really just to feel important because it’s makes no since and then the cost just to pass it to his son I’m 10 years or so ridiculous

5
lynda thompson
4d ago

gross..he's a homewrecker and treated Diana terribly..his fault she's dead..yuck

9
