Read full article on original website
Related
Chip Wreck Ahead? Biden Administration Said To Be Mulling More Curbs On Semiconductor, Tool Exports To China
Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced earlier this month that the U.S. government has restricted artificial intelligence chip exports to China, triggering concerns among tech investors. A new report now suggests that more curbs could be announced next month. What Happened: The Biden administration is contemplating...
Alibaba, Baidu Slide Over 3% As Wall Street Horror Spreads To Hong Kong Stocks: Report Sparks Fears Of US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
US reportedly considers sanctions against China to ward off any potential attack on Taiwan. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calls for more policies to boost consumption in the economy. Hong Kong shares plunged on Wednesday, taking cues from a heavy sell-off on Wall Street triggered by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation for August....
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." What Happened: “Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV, as he added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the President.
Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy
Xi Jinping’s government said China is willing to work with Vladimir Putin to take the global order “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. What Happened: “The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction,” Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi reportedly told the Russian ambassador on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
The US Chip Fever: Google and NIST Collaborate To Develop Chips for Researchers and Tech Startups
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google to produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT will manufacture the chips at its Bloomington, Minnesota, semiconductor foundry. Google...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market worth $232 Million USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.7%
Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Size is expected to reach USD 232 million by 2027 from USD 153 million in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor (Benchtop, Portable, Modular), Type, Application (Radar Systems, Component Testing Equipment, Communication Systems), End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has gained momentum in the last decade owing to the diverse applications of these generators in various fields, such as information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics, automotive, and research and development laboratories.
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?
Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
Chip Off New Block: Apple Likely To Be 1st Company To Use Latest TSMC Tech In iPhones, Macs Next Year, Report Says
Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to be the first company to use an updated version of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.’s TSM latest chipmaking technology next year, while also planning to adopt it for some of its iPhones and Mac computers, reported Nikkei Asia, citing sources. The Chip: TSMC's...
What happens now?
Education in Australia has a history of reviews, reports, plans and great intentions. But we are constantly let down by implementation of recommendations. Partly it’s due to organisational complexity. Not only do the federal and state governments have different responsibilities in education, but there is a gap between policy and what happens on the ground in classrooms.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Janet Yellen Wants You To Brace For Higher Gas Prices This Winter, Pointing To Major Risk Factor
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday Americans could witness a rise in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly trims Russian oil purchases, reported CNN. Yellen’s statement comes at a time oil prices have cooled significantly from early June highs. Natural gas prices have also...
Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Bitfarms Is Getting Hammered
Bitfarms Ltd BITF shares are trading lower by 9.22% to $1.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of crypto-related stocks are trading lower amid a drop in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD prices. Cypto-related stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns...
Amid Wall Street Bloodbath, Cathie Wood Picks Up Over $16M Each In Roku And This Video Communications Stock
On a day when U.S. markets witnessed a bloodbath on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data for August, Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management made some significant purchases through various exchange-traded funds. Wood bought over 250,000 shares of Roku Inc ROKU, through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK valued at over $17 million based on Tuesday’s closing price.
$360M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Liquidated In 24 Hours As US Inflation Data Pummels Markets
More than 100,000 traders lost over $360 million in cryptocurrency markets over the last 24 hours as prices tumbled, as per data from CoinGlass. What Happened: Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price saw a sharp decline on Tuesday — from above $22,618 to around $20,062 — at the time of writing, after U.S. inflation data for August came in higher than expected, sparking fears of aggressive rate hikes.
Great Psychedelics And Business Events Are Coming In Q4: Check Them Out Here
The season for psychedelics conferences is right around the corner. From very large and well-known events to small meets, this year’s remaining months are loaded with on-site and virtual discussions around the natural plant and synthetic medicines revolutionizing mental health. Let’s take a look at some of them taking...
Celsius Network Announces Shift To Crypto Custody Business Model: What You Need To Know
There seems to be no end in sight for the Celsius Network drama. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the crypto lending platform will now shift its business model to crypto custody services. What Happened: According to a recording sent to the New York Times by Tiffany Fong, Celsius CEL/USD...
A Perspective On Interest Rate Neutrality
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has been raising short-term interest rates from near zero during 2022 with the guidance that more hikes are coming. Should we call this a “tightening” of monetary policy? No, not really, at least not yet. A better description would be a withdrawal of accommodation. Semantics can matter in life and economics.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0