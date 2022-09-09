Read full article on original website
KTUL
'Thank God I'm alive': Oklahoma City woman blames dark lights on I-44 for car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a near-death experience, a woman in Oklahoma City is raising awareness about dark street lights on Interstate 44. On September 9, Latosha Craine got into a car accident. She tells Fox 25 it was so dark at the time of the incident that police and emergency medical services had trouble finding her.
KTUL
Noble Public School bus and police car involved in wreck in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Noble Public Schools bus and a marked Norman Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash in Norman on Monday morning. According to police, the bus was empty. Norman Police said the collision happened around 6 a.m. on 60th Ave SE near Etowah Road.
KTUL
Two arrested in OKC for child endangerment after 8 kids found in vehicle with drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man after they were driving under the influence with eight kids in their pickup truck. Police responded to a non-injury accident on Thursday at 6:15 p.m., where a Ford F-150 had collided with another vehicle....
KTUL
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead on Monday. It happened in the 2100 block of Southwest 60th Street. Police said the person who died committed suicide, and another person involved is in extremely critical condition. For more local news delivered straight...
KTUL
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
KTUL
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
KTUL
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
KTUL
OKCPD: Mother arrested after physical fight with 12-year-old son
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma City on Friday after she got drunk and allegedly beat her 12-year-old son, police say. Shauna Smith was taken into custody on Sept. 9 after police were called out to her residence in response to a domestic situation.
KTUL
Triple X Rd in Choctaw now open after being closed nearly a decade
CHOCTAW (KOKH) — Triple X Road in Choctaw is now open after several years of construction to fix river erosion. The portion of Triple X Road from NE 36th Street and NE 50th Street was barricaded off in 2013 after a home fell into the North Canadian River because of erosion.
KTUL
Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5th anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5th anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse.
KTUL
Yukon principal spending the night on the school's roof after fundraising goal exceeded
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell is spending the night on the school's roof after they reached their boosterthon fundraiser goal. The school has raised more than $15,000, nearly double of the $8,000 goal. Mitchell will be staying on the roof until Wednesday morning before...
KTUL
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Sunday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Basco was...
KTUL
Lawyer seeks answers after inmate of 'Baby Shark' torture case found dead in OCDC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate who died on Sunday was at the center of the "Baby Shark" torture case back in 2020. Two Oklahoma County Detention Center officers were charged two years ago after subjecting 48-year-old John Basco and several other inmates to listening to the song "Baby Shark" on repeat.
