Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
DIVING, SEMINARS & MORE AT THIS YEAR’S REEF FEST IN THE UPPER KEYS
All are invited to celebrate marine conservation during REEF Fest on Oct. 13-16, 2022, in Key Largo. Hosted by Reef Environmental Education Foundation, this annual event features educational ocean seminars, social gatherings, diving, snorkeling, and kayaking. Seminars and most social events are free and open to the public, although online...
keysweekly.com
LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS
Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
keysweekly.com
KEYS WEEKLY’S TOP 11 FAVORITE & INFLUENTIAL WOMEN
In light of this week’s WomenFest celebration here in the Florida Keys, we figured we’d take a break from our routine and offensive humor, and instead compile a Top 10 from our team members here at the Keys Weekly and Oversea Media Group. We asked our colleagues in our three Keyswide offices about some of the women they consider most influential — aside from our moms, as they get their own tributes every May. Here’s a list of favorite women from your friends at Oversea Media Group and the Keys Weekly, the Florida Keys’ only locally owned news provider. #localmediamatters.
Comments / 0