Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In 36 States, What About Massachusetts?
My son desperately wants a gas powered 4-wheeler. I mean, what nearly 7 year-old doesn't? 😁 I was explaining to him over the weekend that, for the most part, you have to WORK hard for anything you want in life. For any parent out there, I'm sure you can relate to the whole "value of a dollar" conversation.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter
The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4. The national average gas price is currently at...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
How Long Does It Actually Take to Get Your Massachusetts Drivers License?
It's typically never an experience that anyone looks forward to. By that, I mean the process of having to get a driver's license. When we're done with the entire process, it can be a big relief given everything from the paperwork, amount of money spent, proper documentation, and sometimes a driver's test.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
MA Taxpayers: Are You Ready To Receive Some MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?
Thanks to an obscure law that was enacted back in 1986, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker plans to return up to $3 billion which will be equally distributed to Bay state taxpayers from the Berkshires to Boston as a surplus that totals over $2 billion is ready to go into people's wallets. His office stated the following in this matter:
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts
With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
Is Everclear Legal In Massachusetts?
The '90s alternative rock band, Everclear, will be performing at The Big E in Springfield on September 18, but are they legal to perform in Massachusetts? That was obviously a joke, but what about grain alcohol?. Everclear is actually a brand name of grain alcohol that comes in a few...
The Rainiest Month in Massachusetts May Not be What You Expect
As I write this I'm looking out the window on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and I'm delighted to see rain steadily hitting the ground. I don't think anyone in the Berkshires or Massachusetts would argue that rain is much needed in our area and to get two days of the wet stuff is welcomed by many. Sure, it's a bit dark and dreary but I'll take it if it means alleviating the drought conditions that we have been dealing with for the past several weeks. It definitely has been a weird and dry summer but many can't complain about the beautiful days we have had over the past couple of months.
5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?
We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
