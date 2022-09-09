ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles greets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace following arrival from Balmoral

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

King Charles III greeted well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Friday (9 September).

The new monarch arrived in London alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, after travelling back from Balmoral .

He could be seen shaking hands with members of the public, who lined the streets outside the Palace gates.

The King will address the nation in a televised speech, which will be broadcast at 6pm on Friday evening.

He has already called the death of Queen Elizabeth II “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

