Read full article on original website
Related
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Doherty High School Building In Worcester Catches On Fire (UPDATE)
One person is hospitalized after a 3-alarm fire broke out at the new Doherty High School in Worcester, which is still under construction, Boston25 reports. The fire started on the roof of the building just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the outlet reports citing Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $16.35 million prize won at Ware Cumberland Farms on Saturday
One lucky person claimed the largest lottery prize in Massachusetts so far this year on Saturday. The $16.35 million ticket, which was part of the game Megabucks Doubler, was purchased at Cumberland Farms in Ware. One other person claimed a $100,000 lottery ticket in Burlington on Saturday. Overall, there were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Fire on Hoosac road, Deerfield Saturday evening
On the evening of Saturday September 10, Deerfield Fire District was called to a residence on Hoosac road for a reported structure fire.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd
And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
msonewsports.com
Monday, Sept 12th- Peabody Earns Opioid Settlement Money – Two 3rd Graders Go Missing from Swampscott School, Found by Police – Photos – Sports
Update: Danvers DPW – The Route 128 southbound off-ramp (EXIT 44) to Conant Street will be CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the ongoing repaving project of Conant St. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of closure and detours. Questions? Please call 978-777-0001 x3011.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
2 students arrested after bringing knives into Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two students were arrested after police say they brought knives into Fitchburg High School, prompting a large emergency response on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a student in possession of a weapon on school grounds around 9:30 a.m. ordered a lockdown to allow for a sweep of the building, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
Police discover cannabis farm in Westfield house after neighbors notice odor
WESTFIELD — Police recently uncovered and shut down another home-based cannabis growing operation, but it is quite different than the four other indoor cannabis farms police have raided in the past several months. Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster reported in a court document that police executed a warrant at...
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
WORCESTER — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The school, on Highland Street next to the current, 56-year-old Doherty High, is about two years away from completion. ...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!
Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
Comments / 0