ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Holden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
Holden, MA
Government
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Roaming Raidroad
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd

And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, Sept 12th- Peabody Earns Opioid Settlement Money – Two 3rd Graders Go Missing from Swampscott School, Found by Police – Photos – Sports

Update: Danvers DPW – The Route 128 southbound off-ramp (EXIT 44) to Conant Street will be CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the ongoing repaving project of Conant St. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of closure and detours. Questions? Please call 978-777-0001 x3011.
PEABODY, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
belmontonian.com

Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy