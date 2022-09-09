Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
Kearney Hub
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
KSNB Local4
Jimmy John's opens second location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have, and...
Kearney Hub
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football’s Pawloski credits teammates for success
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tyler Pawloski, senior Hastings College linebacker recorded eight total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a pass break up during last weeks 45-20 win over Mount Marty. With such success, Pawloski earned GPAC’s Defensive player of the week. “It’s a really nice...
York News-Times
Bob Roth turns a lot of shavings
YORK – A skill Bob Roth experimented with in high school is one to which he returned in earnest during the decade of his 70s. Now 79, Roth has ‘turned’ himself into a skilled and artistic craftsman with his two favorite tools; a table saw and Powermatic lathe. Add exotic woods, most from a specialty shop in Omaha, to clever ideas and attention to detail to get a wide variety of bowls, urns for both pets and people, decorative boxes, cutting boards and all manner of interesting pieces – each a one of a kind creation.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
KSNB Local4
Junkstreet returns to downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual event gives local business owners a chance to get their name out there and show off what they have to offer. Vendors lined the both sides of North Denver Avenue between the blocks West First and Second Street. Local vendors showcased a variety of products to guest and despite the wet conditions, dozens from the community and beyond showed up to explore the products at hand.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High seeks to hire a campus security supervisor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of Education met and voted to approve adding a campus security supervisor to the staff of Grand Island Senior High. The decision comes as the Grand Island Police Department is facing staffing issues from several angles. Grand Island...
KSNB Local4
Dallas Brass visits Hastings Public School band students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public School band students got a treat on Monday morning, as they were visited by the world-renowned Dallas Brass. The musical group performed songs for the students, and also gave out critiques to a few band members who played for the quintet. “It’s phenomenal to...
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle crash leads to partial closure of Highway 30 in Merrick County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A three-vehicle crash near Grand Island claimed the lives of two people Sunday night. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office was called out the the scene on Highway 30 east of Grand Island around 7:00. The highway closed down after the crash from Beck Road to Grand Island. It took more than three hours for the road to completely reopen.
KSNB Local4
Two cats die in Kearney duplex fire; Woman pulled to safety
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman was pulled to safety following a fire at her home Monday night. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a possible structure fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 1018 F Avenue. Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from one...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
KSNB Local4
Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
KSNB Local4
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told Local4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
KSNB Local4
Temperatures spike on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A fair weather pattern determined by an upper level high pressures ridge, will punch temperatures a little higher on Tuesday with afternoon highs lurching into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover on Tuesday, but you might notice somewhat of a hazy look to the sky as smoke from active wildfires in the Western U. S. again get pulled into the middle of the country.
