Holden, MA

CBS Boston

Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester

WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Welding incident' sparked fire at new Doherty High building, Worcester fire official says

WORCESTER —The cause of the Monday afternoon fire at the new Doherty Memorial High School building has been determined to be a “welding incident,” which ignited the piled roofing material, according to Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche. At the time of the incident, the required “hot work permit” from the Worcester Fire Department...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured

Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
GEORGETOWN, MA
shrewsburyma.gov

Fall 2022 Yard Waste Program

This Fall, the Town of Shrewsbury Department of Public Works will be offering (Two) Yard Waste Programs. Where: Highway Garage, 211 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. When: Saturdays, October 22, 2022 - December 17, 2022. CURBSIDE COLLECTIONS FALL 2022. November 14 – 18, 2022. November 21 – 26, 2022...
SHREWSBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
HADLEY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA

