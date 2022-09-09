Read full article on original website
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Torrential rain causes flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Torrential rainfall caused flooding in parts of southeastern Massachusetts as storms packing downpours and lightning rolled through on Tuesday. The National Weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Bristol County, warning residents of up to two inches of rain in a one-hour span. That warning expired shortly after 12 p.m.
Firefighters put out flames at vacant restaurant on Somerville/Medford city line
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a half-dozen fire engines filled Magoun Square after a fire started at a former restaurant Monday evening. Crews from both Somerville and Medford were called to a vacant business at the intersection of Broadway and Medford Street around 5 p.m., right on the border of both cities.
Fire damages high school under construction in Worcester
WORCESTER - A fire damaged a building under construction at Doherty High School in Worcester Monday afternoon. WBZ-TV's drone camera captured firefighters still on the roof as the sun set Monday, hosing down the smoldering stacks of insulation that had fueled spectacular flames. It was just after 3 p.m. when firefighters got several 911 calls about heavy smoke atop one of four new buildings under construction as part of the new, $316 million Doherty High School. "It's like a punch to the gut," said Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty. "You put a lot of time and effort. A lot of time went...
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
WORCESTER — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The school, on Highland Street next to the current, 56-year-old Doherty High, is about two years away from completion. ...
'Welding incident' sparked fire at new Doherty High building, Worcester fire official says
WORCESTER —The cause of the Monday afternoon fire at the new Doherty Memorial High School building has been determined to be a “welding incident,” which ignited the piled roofing material, according to Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche. At the time of the incident, the required “hot work permit” from the Worcester Fire Department...
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
Five people without home after Springfield apartment fire
On Monday morning, Springfield Fire Crew were called to 10 Leland drive for reports of a fire.
Fall 2022 Yard Waste Program
This Fall, the Town of Shrewsbury Department of Public Works will be offering (Two) Yard Waste Programs. Where: Highway Garage, 211 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. When: Saturdays, October 22, 2022 - December 17, 2022. CURBSIDE COLLECTIONS FALL 2022. November 14 – 18, 2022. November 21 – 26, 2022...
Car strikes multiple cars, house in Springfield
Saturday morning, Springfield police and fire crews were called to 439 Eastern Ave. in Springfield for a car crash.
Bedford Classic Cars – 1965 Blue Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS.
Welcome to our new feature, Bedford Classic Cars. Every now and then you see a classic car driving around town that turns heads. “Wow! Check that car out! What is that? My brother had one like that. That’s so cool!” Classic cars not only lead to nostalgia, but they have many fans. There is an impressive list of.
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Horse injured following trailer accident on Mass. Pike in Palmer
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to I-90 Eastbound in Palmer Saturday morning after a horse trailer rolled over on the highway. According to Lt. Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police, the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Police said that the accident took place at the 63.8 mile marker...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man For Stealing Golf Clubs
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on Monday night and charged him with stealing golf clubs. Police arrested at 6:14 p.m. on September 12, Wally Miller, 36, of 48 North Main Street of Natick at Gold Galaxy. Miller “was observed taking two golf clubs out of the...
Video shows moose taking leisurely stroll through Sterling neighborhood
STERLING, Mass. — A moose was spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood in Sterling on Monday morning. Jill Cunningham Jarnis shared video with Boston 25 that showed the moose approaching a vehicle near the Maypother baseball field at Holden Road around 8:45 a.m. The moose slipped away...
Residents shaken by suspicious death investigation in South Hadley neighborhood
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley neighbors are looking for answers while police investigate the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man on Lawn Street Friday. Three days later, the incident has the whole neighborhood talking, as police continue to investigate the scene that unfolded on Friday. Western Mass News...
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, earlier this morning MSP responded to a suspected road rage stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel. The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall...
