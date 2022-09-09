SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves fully expect the division race to go down to the wire with the New York Mets.Dansby Swanson believes the Braves still can be so much better with plenty of baseball left — controlling what they can control and not worrying about what New York does night after night.Kyle Wright earned his major league-leading 18th victory, Swanson homered and drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Tuesday night to pull within a half-game of the first-place Mets in the NL East."I feel...

