fox4news.com
Former Wolfe City officer goes on trial for man’s murder
WOLFE CITY, Texas - Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a former police officer from Hunt County, east of Dallas. Shaun Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department shortly after the shooting of Jonathan Price. Police said Lucas was called to the scene of a...
Dallas County to consider whether to demolish the county jail and criminal courthouse – potentially changing the city skyline
DALLAS — Dallas County commissioners are considering whether to move the county jail and criminal courthouse from the western edge of downtown, potentially opening hundreds of acres of prime real estate to development that could permanently change the city skyline. “We’re looking at what would be best,” county Judge...
Officials: Couple found dead in suspected Van Zandt County murder-suicide
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call on Sept. 5 at a residence in the Whitton community. A couple was found dead at the scene. According to a press release, a man at the residence sent a text message to a friend that appeared concerning, […]
850wftl.com
Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs
(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
KLTV
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
Denton doctor facing 20 years behind bars for excessive opioid prescriptions
63-year old Doctor Philip Evans contributed to the national drug problem by writing prescriptions for Hydrocodone many times without ever seeing the patients. Today he pleaded guilty.
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
fox4news.com
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined
DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Frisco man charged in deadly, fiery crash in Garland
A Frisco man is locked up in a deadly, fiery head-on crash in Garland over the weekend. Garland police report that the pick-up driven by Jeremy Spencer crossed over the center line and smashed head-on into an SUV
keranews.org
As Dallas County Jail population grows, felony judges push back against commissioners’ criticisms
The majority of the felony judges in Dallas County are pushing back against accusations from commissioners that they need to do more to move cases. It’s a longstanding dispute that’s reaching a new peak as the jail population continues to climb. “In all situations where the Criminal District...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
McKinney police searching for woman who stole a car by using fake ID during purchase
McKinney police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a car by showing fake ID during the purchase. Investigators say she may go by either Hayley Sartin or Breanna Williams
First responders honored in Gun Barrel City 9/11 procession
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) — A procession honoring those who risked their lives 21 years ago was held in Gun Barrel City on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments, along with EMS, at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It began at the UT Health East Texas center […]
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Park Lane
The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
