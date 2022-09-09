ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

fox4news.com

Former Wolfe City officer goes on trial for man’s murder

WOLFE CITY, Texas - Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a former police officer from Hunt County, east of Dallas. Shaun Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department shortly after the shooting of Jonathan Price. Police said Lucas was called to the scene of a...
WOLFE CITY, TX
850wftl.com

Texas doctor suspended for allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs

(DALLAS, TX) – A Dallas anesthesiologist had his license repealed after allegedly tampering IV bags with fatal drugs, causing the death of a physician and innumerable health complications of patients, according to reports. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare North Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
fox4news.com

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Park Lane

The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX

