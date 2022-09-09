Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
ESPN
Following loss to Minnesota Vikings, QB Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers 'hurting ourselves' with 'too many mental mistakes'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Believe it or not, the would-be 75-yard touchdown pass that rookie receiver Christian Watson dropped on the Green Bay Packers' first offensive play of the season wasn't at the top of the list of things that bothered Aaron Rodgers after another season-opening dud. All the mental mistakes, missed...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to have surgery on right thumb; expected to miss 6-8 weeks, sources say
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he is expected to have surgery Monday on his right thumb after he was injured in the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and the injury will likely land him on injured reserve, according to multiple sources.
ESPN
'Serious' knee injury suffered by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to require 'some work,' coach Pete Carroll says
SEATTLE -- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a serious left knee injury Monday night and will "have to get some work on that," coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio show. Adams was carted off the field in the second quarter of Seattle's season opening 17-16 victory...
ESPN
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt suffered torn pec as he, Najee Harris leave OT win against Cincinnati Bengals with injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm the diagnosis, the source said.
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed
Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
ESPN
Here's why a towel cost the Chicago Bears a field goal attempt
CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears rookie punter Trenton Gill was not aware of a bizarre rule that cost his team a chance at a field goal before halftime of its Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Chicago's kicking unit trotted onto...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
ESPN
Seattle Seahawks ruin Russell Wilson's return, upset Denver Broncos
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday night as Russell Wilson, who played his first 10 seasons in Seattle, was outdueled by Geno Smith. For all of the speculation leading into Monday night's season opener about how Wilson would be received in his first game against his old team, it was his former backup who got the loudest ovation.
ESPN
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
ESPN
Playing for a tie? Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts coaches reveal thinking behind Week 1 result
HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans lined up for third-and-1 with 40 seconds remaining in overtime on the 47-yard line of the visiting Indianapolis Colts, they were fixated on the win. Texans coach Lovie Smith mentioned earlier in the week how they were using last season's losses to the Colts,...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers 'encouraged' by injury outlook for T.J. Watt, Mike Tomlin says
PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers await second and third opinions on T.J. Watt's suspected torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Tomlin said he is encouraged about the outlook of his star pass-rusher. "We're probably in a lot better place than we were after the game," Tomlin said Tuesday. "... I can...
ESPN
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs 'put on show' in eighth consecutive season-opening win
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- For one game, at least, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs provided a definitive answer about how effective their passing game would be without Tyreek Hill: dangerous as ever. Mahomes went 30-of-39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs started their season with a...
ESPN
Indianapolis Colts cut kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after Week 1 struggles
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday, two days after his ongoing struggles culminated in a missed would-be 42-yard game-winning field goal in the season opener. The Colts did not immediately fill the kicker spot on their active roster, instead signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik...
ESPN
In his 1st game since last October, 'amazing' Khalil Mack makes memorable debut for Los Angeles Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Las Vegas Raiders faced a final opportunity in a season opener for a come-behind-victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Fitting that it was former Raiders first-round pick Khalil Mack who ended the threat, as the Chargers edge rusher strip-sacked quarterback Derek Carr on fourth-and-8 following the two-minute warning to ensure a 24-19 victory.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
ESPN
College football Power Rankings after Week 2
In what was originally thought to be a dull slate of games, college football's Week 2 delivered all the drama thanks to the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall kicked off the conference's upset-filled Saturday with a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Thundering Herd outplayed the Fighting Irish in every facet of the game and set off a trend for its new league.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns unveil 'Brownie the Elf' as new midfield logo
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will have a new midfield logo this season, and it's an elf. "Brownie the Elf" is an original franchise logo from the 1940s. Browns fans voted for the elf over three other midfield options, including two Browns helmets designs and an alternative version of Brownie.
ESPN
Indianpolis Colts' supporting cast around Matt Ryan needs to carry its weight
HOUSTON –- During the third quarter of Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts season opener, quarterback Matt Ryan was pacing the sideline, urgently grabbing the attention of his teammates to reinforce the critical nature of their situation. He believed they could overcome the daunting 17-point deficit they faced with just more...
