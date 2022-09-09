ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
ESPN

Source: Pittsburgh Steelers believe T.J. Watt suffered torn pec as he, Najee Harris leave OT win against Cincinnati Bengals with injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Bengals in Cincinnati, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm the diagnosis, the source said.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Here's why a towel cost the Chicago Bears a field goal attempt

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears rookie punter Trenton Gill was not aware of a bizarre rule that cost his team a chance at a field goal before halftime of its Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Chicago's kicking unit trotted onto...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ESPN

Seattle Seahawks ruin Russell Wilson's return, upset Denver Broncos

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday night as Russell Wilson, who played his first 10 seasons in Seattle, was outdueled by Geno Smith. For all of the speculation leading into Monday night's season opener about how Wilson would be received in his first game against his old team, it was his former backup who got the loudest ovation.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Indianapolis Colts cut kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after Week 1 struggles

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday, two days after his ongoing struggles culminated in a missed would-be 42-yard game-winning field goal in the season opener. The Colts did not immediately fill the kicker spot on their active roster, instead signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

In his 1st game since last October, 'amazing' Khalil Mack makes memorable debut for Los Angeles Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Las Vegas Raiders faced a final opportunity in a season opener for a come-behind-victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Fitting that it was former Raiders first-round pick Khalil Mack who ended the threat, as the Chargers edge rusher strip-sacked quarterback Derek Carr on fourth-and-8 following the two-minute warning to ensure a 24-19 victory.
NFL
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

College football Power Rankings after Week 2

In what was originally thought to be a dull slate of games, college football's Week 2 delivered all the drama thanks to the Sun Belt Conference. Marshall kicked off the conference's upset-filled Saturday with a 26-21 win over No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Thundering Herd outplayed the Fighting Irish in every facet of the game and set off a trend for its new league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Cleveland Browns unveil 'Brownie the Elf' as new midfield logo

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns will have a new midfield logo this season, and it's an elf. "Brownie the Elf" is an original franchise logo from the 1940s. Browns fans voted for the elf over three other midfield options, including two Browns helmets designs and an alternative version of Brownie.
CLEVELAND, OH

