Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off
Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
Kate Middleton tells mourners her 'sweet' Prince Louis, 4, told her the queen was 'with great-grandpa now'
While greeting the public outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, told a group of children that her youngest son Louis said his great-grandmother was "now with" his late great-grandfather Prince Philip after her death. "My little Louis, he's so sweet. He said: 'Mommy don't...
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Prince Harry not allowed to wear uniform to queen's vigil, Prince Andrew reportedly gets 'special' approval
As the royal family prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, several sources confirm that Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear his military uniform at her final vigil, although Prince Andrew has been given approval to wear his. Omid Scobie, a royal journalist, reported that Prince Andrew...
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives
Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Prince Harry explains why he won't be wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Prince Harry is ready to move forward and bring the focus back to Queen Elizabeth II. On Monday, news broke that Harry would not be permitted to wear his military uniform to any royal events, including the final vigil, but his uncle Prince Andrew was reportedly given permission to do so.
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
