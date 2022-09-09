ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals Queen Elizabeth II once told her off

Jill Biden has shared some of her fond memories of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with the first lady revealing that she was told off by the late monarch when she offered to help serve tea.Dr Biden reflected on the moment, which occurred when she and President Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle in June 2021, during an interview with Today.According to the first lady, who began her story by first sharing her condolences to the Queen’s family after her death at age 96, she and President Biden were sitting with the monarch in her living room when the royal began...
Fox News

Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Fox News

Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Fox News

Breaking Global Headlines With Ashley Webster

In this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the remarkable legacy of her reign as a British monarch. He also highlights Vice President Harris’ comments about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) push to get the Inflation Reduction Act passed in the House. Then, Jason brings on the stupid, highlighting New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s (D-LA) decision to fly first-class using funds from her office, due to safety concerns.
Fox News

Fox News

