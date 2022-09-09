ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Edmond police, fire to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTStS_0hocgZ6H00

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers and firefighters in Edmond are teaming up for a good cause and to remember those killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, officers with the Edmond Police Department and firefighters with the Edmond Fire Department will be taking part in the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K.

The event will be held at the Edmond North High School football stadium, located at 1901 Thomas Drive.

Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Participants will have their choice of either completing a stair climb with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk with the Edmond Police Department.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers will be selling shirts with 10% of the proceeds going to Tunnel to Towers, a foundation that builds mortgage-free homes for disabled veterans and first responders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy