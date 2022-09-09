Edmond police, fire to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers and firefighters in Edmond are teaming up for a good cause and to remember those killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, officers with the Edmond Police Department and firefighters with the Edmond Fire Department will be taking part in the second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5K.

The event will be held at the Edmond North High School football stadium, located at 1901 Thomas Drive.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Participants will have their choice of either completing a stair climb with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk with the Edmond Police Department.

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers will be selling shirts with 10% of the proceeds going to Tunnel to Towers, a foundation that builds mortgage-free homes for disabled veterans and first responders.

