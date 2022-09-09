Read full article on original website
Related
thenextmiami.com
100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’
Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
miamicurated.com
Steakhouses in Miami, My Picks
Which Steakhouses in Miami to go to? With more guests coming to town, holidays on the horizon and the cultural season about to explode, I’ve picked eleven of my favorite steakhouses in Miami and Miami Beach with different ambiances and price points. They range from glam and traditional clubby decor to casual. Plus, all have solid options for those who don’t want meat.My reviews of the restaurants are highlighted in red. Also listed other are others to consider, though they’re not written up as I haven’t been there. Coming up, Part 2, steakhouses in Miami Beach – Karen.
thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
communitynewspapers.com
A Love Story Winery and Bistro now open at 8800 Miller Road
One of South Florida’s most anticipated venues has opened its doors. A Love Story Winery & Bistro is located at 8800 SW 56 St. (Miller Road), Miami, FL 33165. The labor of love and newest project was created by the dynamic Cuban husband and wife duo of Roger and Betty Marsan. Proprietors of “Betty Bu Party Rental,” the couple have serviced South Florida for three decades, with their massive inventory and event services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Housing is so hot in Delray Beach, more than 1,500 apartments are planned in this corridor
Long ignored in favor of the more vibrant downtown area, Congress Avenue is now a massive hot spot for new Delray Beach housing — with more than 1,500 apartments and townhomes now in the works along the corridor. The latest unveiled addition in a string of projects is a 267-apartment complex, called Alexan Delray, which would be built at 1155 S. Congress Ave., just north of Linton Boulevard. ...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home
After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
RELATED PEOPLE
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
communitynewspapers.com
SoFlo Boat Show to drop anchor at Miami Marine Stadium, May 2023
A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for Summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy for which Miami is known. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 and 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats, shop marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
thenextmiami.com
Lynd Miami Worldcenter Tower Submitted To FAA At 709 Feet
Apartment developer Lynd has applied to the Federal Aviation Administration for height approval for a new tower at Miami Worldcenter. Lynd just acquired the Worldcenter parcel last month, in a $30 million deal. According to the September 8 FAA filing, the building on Lynd’s site will rise 698 feet above...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenextmiami.com
40-Story Tower Overhanging Historic Church Submitted To FAA At 449 Feet
In Edgewater, a 40-story apartment tower planned to overhang the historic Christian Scientist Church has just been submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. According to the September 8 FAA filing, the new tower is proposed to rise 445 feet above ground, or 449 feet above sea level. Skylight Real Estate...
Click10.com
FPL marks record-breaking crocodile hatching season at Turkey Point
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Power & Light is marking another record-breaking American crocodile hatching season at its Turkey Point Clean Energy Center. According to a news release, FPL biologists found a new record of 33 nests this season, surpassing the previous record of 28. A total of 512...
miamisprings.com
Obituary: Robert Loucks Jr Passed Away at 48
It is with great sorrow that friends and family announce the passing of, Robert James Loucks Jr, long time resident of Miami Springs. He left this world suddenly on August 22, 2022, at the age of 48. Robert grew up in Miami Springs spreading joy and laughter to all who...
thenextmiami.com
Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall
Businesses at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
$100K Escalade stolen from North Miami Beach home; owner believes wireless key fob was hacked
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach owner of a Cadillac Escalade valued at $100,000 is reeling days after a thief broke into the SUV and drove away with it in seconds, and the victim believes he knows how the crafty crook was able to pull off the pricey steal.
South Florida beaches deemed "critically eroded"
MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
theraidervoice.com
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?
As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
Comments / 0