Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Nathaniel Hackett states the painfully obvious about Broncos’ 4th-down decision
Nathaniel Hackett has been second-guessed into oblivion for kicking the field goal on fourth down in the Broncos opener, including by himself. If new Denver Broncos head coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett thought he was going to make it through his first game without being put through the wringer, he was sorely mistaken.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
NFL fans troll Browns for new midfield elf logo
The Cleveland Browns announced their new midfield logo, and fans are certainly having a great time cracking jokes about it on Twitter. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, and not because of talent. The Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league for longer than most can remember until recently. Now, the team is creating another intriguing image for themselves with the new midfield logo of an elf, named “Brownie the Elf.”
Special Kansas FanDuel Promo Code: Free $1,000 Bet on Chargers-Chiefs
Watching the Chiefs decimate Arizona in Week 1 felt like I was betting with free money. As Kansas City prepares for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, this time we actually can bet with free money. Up to $1,000 of it, to be exact. $1,000 No-Sweat...
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
10 photos that capture the chaotic essence of NFL Week 1
In case you missed the highlights, here are ten moments from Week 1 that capture the chaotic essence that was the return of the NFL season. After months of tortuous wait, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season finally arrived. A span of a mere five days, and like that, it’s now over.
