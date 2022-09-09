ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
NFL fans troll Browns for new midfield elf logo

The Cleveland Browns announced their new midfield logo, and fans are certainly having a great time cracking jokes about it on Twitter. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, and not because of talent. The Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league for longer than most can remember until recently. Now, the team is creating another intriguing image for themselves with the new midfield logo of an elf, named “Brownie the Elf.”
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
10 photos that capture the chaotic essence of NFL Week 1

In case you missed the highlights, here are ten moments from Week 1 that capture the chaotic essence that was the return of the NFL season. After months of tortuous wait, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season finally arrived. A span of a mere five days, and like that, it’s now over.
