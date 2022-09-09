Read full article on original website
Related
brownbears.com
Men's soccer hosts UMass Lowell in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will play its first home game of the season this Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. against UMass Lowell. The Bears are coming off an exciting 1-0 win over Providence for Chase Wileman's first victory as head coach. The River Hawks are currently in the middle of a 0-3-1 skid after opening the season with a win over St. Francis Brooklyn.
brownbears.com
Football Announces Promotional Schedule and Enhancements to Fan Experience
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football program has announced its promotional schedule and several new enhancements to the fan experience for the upcoming 2022 football season, which kicks off this Saturday afternoon at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium against Bryant. Each of the Bears' five home games will...
brownbears.com
Football Announces the Return of the James Perry Coach’s Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Bears Sports Properties has announced a commitment to air the James Perry Coach's Show live every Thursday night throughout the 2022 Brown football season. New this season, the show will be broadcast live on the radio from three different locations around Providence throughout the season,...
brownbears.com
Late Northeastern goal leads to 1-1 draw for women's soccer
BROOKLINE, Mass. – The Brown women's soccer team tied with Northeastern 1-1 Sunday afternoon. Ava Seelenfreund put the Bears on top with a header early in the second half, but a late goal for the Huskies tied things up in the penultimate minute. "It's disappointing we could not close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Improves to 4-0 with Home Win Over Northeastern
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Lexi Pellegrino made it 3-1 Brown in the final seconds of the third quarter as the Bears captured a non-conference win over the Northeastern Huskies Sunday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Brown improves to 4-0 in the 2022 season, marking the best start to a season...
brownbears.com
Brown men's water polo signs Shea Mathewson through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University head men's water polo coach Felix Mercado announced a new team member, signing 7-year-old Shea Mathewson through Team IMPACT. Shea, who has cystic fibrosis, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Saturday, September 10th on-campus. He will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.
Comments / 0