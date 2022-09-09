PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will play its first home game of the season this Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. against UMass Lowell. The Bears are coming off an exciting 1-0 win over Providence for Chase Wileman's first victory as head coach. The River Hawks are currently in the middle of a 0-3-1 skid after opening the season with a win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

