Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts travels to California to visit 2024 NC native, McNeil Jr, who had HISTORIC sophomore season
Paul McNeil Jr (2024) is currently out in Napa, CA, but originally the 6’6 shooting guard was playing his high school ball in Rockingham, NC. Keatts traveled out to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, CA to check out McNeil Jr. This tells us a lot. Keatts is putting in...
dukebasketballreport.com
Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday
Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
Duke recruiters set to visit A-list reclass candidate
Perhaps reclass talk makes the Duke basketball coaches hesitant to extend an offer to Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite but may move up a grade. After all, the Blue Devils already boast five 2023 five-stars, including ...
backingthepack.com
NC State football up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll
NC State course corrected from the near disaster in Week 1 at ECU to trounce Charleston Southern in Week 2. The AP voters noticed and gave them a slight nod of acknowledgement by moving them from #18 to #16 in the week 3 poll. If it took Texas A&M losing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adam Sandler to play Raleigh show
Raleigh, N.C. — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be bringing his upcoming comedy tour to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 13, the venue announced Monday. Sandler's North American tour starts Oct. 21 in Allentown, Penn. The tour will include 15 cities. The former "Saturday Night Live" star...
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here’s where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
umo.edu
UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot
MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
'That could have been my child': Mom reflects on Wake County middle school student who took his own life
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of 10 people gathered Monday afternoon to discuss the loss of a teenage middle school student who took his own life last week. Austin Pendergrass, 13, died by suicide on Sept. 6 at Wendell Middle School. The boy’s family described him as an “amazing little boy.”
This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here’s when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
Sampson Independent
Living history to celebrate Black soldiers
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
WRAL
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details released in North Carolina police shooting that killed young woman in July
New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Comments / 0