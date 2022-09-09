ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday

Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke recruiters set to visit A-list reclass candidate

Perhaps reclass talk makes the Duke basketball coaches hesitant to extend an offer to Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite but may move up a grade. After all, the Blue Devils already boast five 2023 five-stars, including ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

NC State football up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll

NC State course corrected from the near disaster in Week 1 at ECU to trounce Charleston Southern in Week 2. The AP voters noticed and gave them a slight nod of acknowledgement by moving them from #18 to #16 in the week 3 poll. If it took Texas A&M losing...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
King, NC
Princeton, NC
Education
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Princeton, NC
City
Star, NC
Princeton, NC
Sports
WRAL News

Adam Sandler to play Raleigh show

Raleigh, N.C. — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler will be bringing his upcoming comedy tour to PNC Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 13, the venue announced Monday. Sandler's North American tour starts Oct. 21 in Allentown, Penn. The tour will include 15 cities. The former "Saturday Night Live" star...
RALEIGH, NC
umo.edu

UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot

MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Faust
WRAL News

Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time

Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Track And Field#High School Football#The Documentary#American Football#Highschoolsports#Princeton High School#All American
Sampson Independent

Living history to celebrate Black soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Capitol historic site will host a weekend of living history demonstrating the lives of Black soldiers after the Civil War. Reenactors from the Hannibal Guards, a United States Colored Troops living history group, will be on the State Capitol grounds Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., to demonstrate drills and guard posts, as well as hosting activity stations that highlight voting, the Kirk-Holden War, and the role of the Freedman’s Bureau during Reconstruction. They will portray Capt. George Willis’ Company H, 1st NC State Troops, who were stationed in Raleigh in 1870. Visitors will experience an immersive setting with the costumed interpreters who will discuss North Carolina during Reconstruction.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
NASH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy