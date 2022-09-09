ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FanSided

4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason

The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs

A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Yankees surprisingly continue Jasson Dominguez’s season with final test

For all intents and purposes, it seemed like Jasson Dominguez’s 2022 season would end with two different forms of thunder. He mashed powerful home runs from both sides of the plate in Saturday’s game with High-A Hudson Valley, then saw his Sunday finale washed out, ending the 2022 Renegades schedule and effectively putting a cap on his campaign.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs

Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn’t play anywhere close to their usual form. Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn’t clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Cousins and Herbert bested two other quarterbacks who rested with the Vikings beating Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay and the Chargers knocking off Derek Carr and the Raiders.
NFL
