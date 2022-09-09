Read full article on original website
4 Yankees who could lose their jobs before 2022 postseason
The New York Yankees are about to experience the flip side of being decimated by injuries midway through the season. Eventually, some of those guys return (some, not all), and you’re forced to eject someone who’s become a key contributor to a potential postseason roster in the interim.
St. Louis Cardinals: Why Albert Pujols doesn’t need 700 home runs
A St. Louis Cardinals legend is retiring at the end of the 2022 season. How he finishes his career is less important than the overall career he’s had. Do you remember where you were on April 5, 2010? Probably not, but long-time Cardinals fans may recall that was Opening Day that season, a road game in Cincinnati. To celebrate the new season, Albert Pujols went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and four runs scored, and excellent way to start the campaign.
Yankees surprisingly continue Jasson Dominguez’s season with final test
For all intents and purposes, it seemed like Jasson Dominguez’s 2022 season would end with two different forms of thunder. He mashed powerful home runs from both sides of the plate in Saturday’s game with High-A Hudson Valley, then saw his Sunday finale washed out, ending the 2022 Renegades schedule and effectively putting a cap on his campaign.
Gleyber Torres giving Yankees fans false hope ahead of playoffs would be devastating
Gleyber Torres is … back? Maybe? In danger of seeing his OPS dip below .700 on Sept. 7, the New York Yankees second baseman has since gone 6-for-25 with three home runs, seven RBI and four walks. It’s not anything groundbreaking, but it’s been a week’s worth of Not Whatever He Was Doing since Aug. 1. Positive development.
Preseason rest led to Week 1 rust for several top QBs
Preseason rest appeared to lead to a little bit of rust in Week 1 for several of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. More than one-third of the league’s Week 1 starting quarterbacks didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and most of those 11 QBs didn’t play anywhere close to their usual form. Whether the poor results were a result of rust or other factors isn’t clear but the poor results are. The only QBs to rest the entire preseason and end up on the winning side in Week 1 were Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Cousins and Herbert bested two other quarterbacks who rested with the Vikings beating Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay and the Chargers knocking off Derek Carr and the Raiders.
Special Kansas FanDuel Promo Code: Free $1,000 Bet on Chargers-Chiefs
Watching the Chiefs decimate Arizona in Week 1 felt like I was betting with free money. As Kansas City prepares for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, this time we actually can bet with free money. Up to $1,000 of it, to be exact. $1,000 No-Sweat...
The Cleveland Guardians have a Cy Young contender but it’s not who you think
The Cleveland Guardians’ very own Emmanuel Clase is in the AL Cy Young hunt. If I told you there was a Cy Young candidate on the roster, would you instantly think that it’s Shane Bieber? What about Cal Quantrill or Triston McKenzie? All very talented pitchers, but none of whom are in the Top 5 for the AL Cy Young Award, at least according to ESPN’s odds.
