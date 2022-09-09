ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Meets Derek Jeter On Last Day Guest Co-Hosting TODAY Show

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

Yesterday (September 8), Bobby Bones guest co-hosted his last day on the TODAY show with Hoda.

During the last show episode, he got to meet and interview Derek Jeter for the first time. The two posed for a photo together, which Bones shared on his Instagram page . Bones extended an invite to Nicolle Galyon to be on the show while he was, so she also stopped by as a musical guest. Bones said via Instagram " Really great to see @nicatnitemusic share her music and creativity with the world. "

Bones was also sure to thank the TODAY show and Hoda for inviting him to be a co-host. He also thanked listeners for all their support in watching the show and sharing on social media.

