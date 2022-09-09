ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 6

Lenise Love
4d ago

Where are the agencies that was looking for the missing Tennessee woman? Why not the same energy?

Reply
8
Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Jonesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
CHAMBLEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Schizophrenia#Fora#Stancil Boulevard
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect

ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy