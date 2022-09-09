Read full article on original website
Lenise Love
4d ago
Where are the agencies that was looking for the missing Tennessee woman? Why not the same energy?
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenager last known to be in Clarkston, Georgia. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say 13-year-old Jakaria Jones was last seen Monday near Memorial College Avenue. The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-3-inches...
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
Woman’s body found in car on side of I-20 in Newton County, troopers say
State authorities are investigating after a car was found wrecked into a wooded area along I-20 in Newton County, and a woman’s body was found inside.
New developments in Yolanda Brown missing mom case | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Covington mother, Yolanda Brown, has been missing for more than a week after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville during the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 3. On Monday, authorities responded to a scene in Newton County where they discovered a body in a...
Investigation underway along I-20 connected to Covington mother’s disappearance, police say
Police are currently on the side of a highway in Newton County where they believe they found a car matching the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 29-year-old Chamblee man goes missing without needed medication
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police are searching for a 29-year-old who has been declared missing after leaving his hotel room. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 29-year-old Temujin Jamarin Perkins. Officials say Perkins has not been seen or contacted his...
Claims of shooting at Clayton County middle school untrue; 911 hang-up under investigation
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News spoke to families who were frightened after their school went on lockdown over concerns of an active shooter on campus. Turns out, it was a fake 911 call. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County as parents rushed to the...
DeKalb Police find car partially underneath school bus after crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the accident at Snapfinger Road and Pleasant Wood Drive in DeKalb County. When officers arrived, they found a car partially underneath the bus. The bus was carrying...
fox5atlanta.com
McDonough police searching for car break-in suspects caught on camera
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for multiple suspects wanted for a suspected vehicle break-in. Officials say on Aug. 21, the group of men entered a vehicle on the 100 block of Parkside Place Drive and stole a firearm. Investigators shared security footage taken nearby that showed the three...
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week. Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road. According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to...
Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
One man was stabbed and another shot in separate incidents at two Waffle Houses six miles apart Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact...
fox5atlanta.com
Man leads Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase through dark, rural roads
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after investigators say dash cam video shows him leading Coweta County deputies on a late-night, high-speed chase through dark, rural roadways. Coweta County deputies say Jeremy Rosser refused to pull over after they tried to stop him for a broken headlight. "Speeds...
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
Police, ambulance responding to large flight at Dekalb County high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The school was place on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control. NewsChopper 2 was over...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman in custody following SWAT standoff after knife pulled on animal control investigator
EAST POINT, Ga. - A woman was seen being led away in handcuffs from an East Point home following a SWAT standoff on Tuesday evening. East Point police say officers around 3:30 p.m. were called out to a home along Center Street near Park Street after a Fulton County Animal Control investigator reported being threatened.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
