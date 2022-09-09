Read full article on original website
On Saturday, Seattle hit 92 degrees, marking the 13th time in the 90s this year, the most ever in Seattle. But reaching 90 degrees again may be a difficult task. For starters, the seasonal dip in temperature is now occurring with the waning sunlight. And we're seeing a weather pattern shift favoring a continuous supply of cool ocean air.
Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The skies are clearing in the Puget Sound region after a smoky weekend caused by the Bolt Creek Fire, which started early Saturday morning. The fire, which is just 2% contained as of 9 a.m. Monday, has burned an estimated 7,660 acres in King County north of Skykomish.
