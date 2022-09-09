ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Deborah Vogler
4d ago

all the supreme court did was give back the abortion Rights to each state!!!! why is that so Hard to understand 😂 if you don't like what your state is doing then go to the state representatives

moving along
4d ago

Remember before trump the country had to wait for the court has come to a consensus, and then release their opinion. Now they leak opinions. Am I the only one who sees this as corruption?

blueonblue
4d ago

Ah yes that stellar team of crack FBI agents who are investigating the Dobb’s Supreme Court leak mane be close to cracking and exposing the leaker the way the FBI has handled most everything else the past few years we wouldn’t be surprised if they blame trump

Related
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
