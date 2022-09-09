Read full article on original website
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
STCC, Holyoke Community College partner on training for computer jobs
SPRINGFIELD — Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College partnered — through their Training & Workforce Options program — with Upright Education offering fast-track career boot camps in coding and website design. “Our students want careers,” said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, on Tuesday.
Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters
SPRINGFIELD — Partners for Community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. opened the corporation’s new Western Massachusetts headquarters yesterday. “We are Main Street USA,” said Andrew L. Melendez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Corp. He added that there are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “And...
West Springfield lawyer nominated for probate court judgeship
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated West Springfield attorney Diana S. Velez Harris as an associate justice on the Probate and Family Court, according to an announcement from Baker’s office. Velez Harris has practiced probate and family law since 2006, first at Cooley Shrair, later at Marien...
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
Elms College receives $1.5M science grant
CHICOPEE — The College of Our Lady of the Elms has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Through the six-year grant, “Growing STEM Student Success Through Scholarship and Community Building with Experiential Learning and Data Science,” Elms College will provide need-based scholarships to at least 40 high-achieving first-year and community college transfer students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, and mathematics. The scholarship amount will be up to $10,000 per year.
Springfield sees lowest voter turnout in Massachusetts 2022 primary, new state election data show
Out of the 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts, Springfield notched the lowest voter turnout in the 2022 state primary. Only 10.4% of registered voters cast their ballots in Springfield, though the overall statewide turnout notched nearly 22%, according to official election data released Tuesday by Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office and shared with MassLive.
Lavar Click-Bruce selected as the next Ward 5 City Councilor
SPRINGFIELD - Lavar Click-Bruce defeated Edward Collins by 44 votes in yesterday’s special election to claim the vacant Ward 5 seat on the Springfield City Council. Click-Bruce, of 13 Annies Way, received 653 votes to 609 for Collins, of 507 Tinkham Road. The election was the third time in...
Donations pave way for new Chicopee RiverMills Center patio and gardens
CHICOPEE — Volunteers at the RiverMills Center celebrated, thanked and remembered four women who helped them create a new spot at the senior center where people can now gather outside. Officials dedicated the Frances Wilkins Garden Patio in a ceremony held on Sept. 8 on the new space. Gardens...
Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band named 2023 Citizenship Award Recipient
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke named the Holyoke Caledonian Pipe Band as the 56th Citizenship Award recipient. The beloved band was founded in 1909 and remains the oldest operating pipe band in North America. The parade committee made the announcement Tuesday night at Holyoke Lodge...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill donates produce to South Worcester Neighborhood Center to fight food insecurity
The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is helping address food insecurity by growing fresh, nutritious produce. The garden partners with South Worcester Neighborhood Center to donate fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs each week. Last month, the garden reached 400 pounds of produce harvested and donated this season, and in 2021 they were able to donate more than 1,000 pounds.
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Northampton opens grant applications for $4 million in ARPA recovery funds
Northampton is tapping into its pool of pandemic recovery money, allowing non-profits, small businesses and other organizations and individuals in the city to apply for grants to fund projects revitalizing the community and improving public health. The city was allocated nearly $22 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, or...
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
Westfield school building project on schedule, on budget, superintendent says
WESTFIELD — The committee working on the new elementary school project with the Massachusetts School Building Authority continued to meet over the summer, and the project is currently on schedule to meet the city’s goal of opening the new school for students in fall 2024, according to a recent update from architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates.
