Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters

SPRINGFIELD — Partners for Community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. opened the corporation’s new Western Massachusetts headquarters yesterday. “We are Main Street USA,” said Andrew L. Melendez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Corp. He added that there are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “And...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Elms College receives $1.5M science grant

CHICOPEE — The College of Our Lady of the Elms has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Through the six-year grant, “Growing STEM Student Success Through Scholarship and Community Building with Experiential Learning and Data Science,” Elms College will provide need-based scholarships to at least 40 high-achieving first-year and community college transfer students who want to pursue careers in science, technology, and mathematics. The scholarship amount will be up to $10,000 per year.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield sees lowest voter turnout in Massachusetts 2022 primary, new state election data show

Out of the 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts, Springfield notched the lowest voter turnout in the 2022 state primary. Only 10.4% of registered voters cast their ballots in Springfield, though the overall statewide turnout notched nearly 22%, according to official election data released Tuesday by Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office and shared with MassLive.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
MassLive.com

New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill donates produce to South Worcester Neighborhood Center to fight food insecurity

The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill is helping address food insecurity by growing fresh, nutritious produce. The garden partners with South Worcester Neighborhood Center to donate fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs each week. Last month, the garden reached 400 pounds of produce harvested and donated this season, and in 2021 they were able to donate more than 1,000 pounds.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street

The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

