Wendy Wagner
4d ago
Had to listen to some of the mumbling, he’s such an embarrassment I don’t know why people think he’s so fantastic. He is so worthless and he’s killing America😡
WSYX ABC6
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
‘Holding us hostage:’ Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
President in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Amidst a scene of pomp, circumstance and heavy machinery, President Joe Biden helped Intel break ground Friday on a $20 billion facility to manufacture computer chips in central Ohio. Biden was joined in Licking County, on land being annexed into New Albany, by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Gov. Mike DeWine […]
'Don't panic': Transportation officials discuss Intel traffic concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Approximately 7,000 construction workers will be descending on Licking County to build Intel’s new chip factory. That will be followed by 3,000 employees to work at the site beginning in 2025. The Ohio Department of Transportation is expanding state Route 161 at Interstate 270 toward...
earnthenecklace.com
Andrew Kozak Leaving Spectrum News 1: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
Over the past four years, Andrew Kozak has established himself as Ohio’s go-to weatherman. But now, he’s ready to take the next step in his professional life. Andrew Kozak announced he is leaving Spectrum News 1 after over four years covering the weather there. Since the meteorologist has developed a strong rapport with his audience, many residents here had questions about his departure from the station. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from Ohio. Fortunately for his viewers, Kozak answered most of their questions.
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem
Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
Ohio's new Intel factories expecting thousands of jobs for graduates already preparing students at local schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Community College and the Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering have programs that already prepare students for the expected ripple effect of the new Intel factories announced Friday, which plans to create thousands of jobs. The jobs would have a big impact to the semiconductor industry....
cwcolumbus.com
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Residents document Intel's impact, Donovan Lewis' family speaks for first time and Ohio officials react to Queen's death
Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. Sunshine is back in the forecast as we wrap up the week. Temperatures are starting out this morning around 60 degrees but will climb above normal by this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s in most locations. Dry and warm weather is expected for high school football.
Intel Breaks Ground in the Silicon Heartland
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- What’s New: Today, President Joe Biden joins Intel, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other federal, state and local officials to celebrate breaking ground in the Silicon Heartland on two of the world’s most advanced chipmaking facilities. As part of Intel’s commitment to develop a skilled talent pipeline for its two new leading-edge chip fabs, Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. During this first phase, Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005090/en/ Intel’s Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program will fund collaborative proposals led by eight Ohio schools. These eight proposals involve more than 80 institutions of higher education across the state. The eight leading institutions will receive $17.7 million in funding over three years as part of Intel’s $50 million commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
cityscenecolumbus.com
BIA Parade of Homes presents 46 new builds across central Ohio
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association (BIA)’s annual Parade of Homes has showcased new, state-of-the-art homes throughout central Ohio. For most of its existence, the Parade was centered in one central Ohio neighborhood. The first Parade, for example, was held in Upper Arlington. Last year, though, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes in neighborhoods all across the Columbus area. This year’s Parade, following the same format, features 46 homes in four quadrants by 18 different builders.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
