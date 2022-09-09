LICKING COUNTY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- What’s New: Today, President Joe Biden joins Intel, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other federal, state and local officials to celebrate breaking ground in the Silicon Heartland on two of the world’s most advanced chipmaking facilities. As part of Intel’s commitment to develop a skilled talent pipeline for its two new leading-edge chip fabs, Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. During this first phase, Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005090/en/ Intel’s Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program will fund collaborative proposals led by eight Ohio schools. These eight proposals involve more than 80 institutions of higher education across the state. The eight leading institutions will receive $17.7 million in funding over three years as part of Intel’s $50 million commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

