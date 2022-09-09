ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 8

Wendy Wagner
4d ago

Had to listen to some of the mumbling, he’s such an embarrassment I don’t know why people think he’s so fantastic. He is so worthless and he’s killing America😡

Reply(4)
3
Related
WSYX ABC6

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

President in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Amidst a scene of pomp, circumstance and heavy machinery, President Joe Biden helped Intel break ground Friday on a $20 billion facility to manufacture computer chips in central Ohio. Biden was joined in Licking County, on land being annexed into New Albany, by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Gov. Mike DeWine […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Licking County, OH
Business
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
earnthenecklace.com

Andrew Kozak Leaving Spectrum News 1: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Over the past four years, Andrew Kozak has established himself as Ohio’s go-to weatherman. But now, he’s ready to take the next step in his professional life. Andrew Kozak announced he is leaving Spectrum News 1 after over four years covering the weather there. Since the meteorologist has developed a strong rapport with his audience, many residents here had questions about his departure from the station. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from Ohio. Fortunately for his viewers, Kozak answered most of their questions.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
ohio.edu

Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem

Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
ATHENS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Residents document Intel's impact, Donovan Lewis' family speaks for first time and Ohio officials react to Queen's death

Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. Sunshine is back in the forecast as we wrap up the week. Temperatures are starting out this morning around 60 degrees but will climb above normal by this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the low 80s in most locations. Dry and warm weather is expected for high school football.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Intel Breaks Ground in the Silicon Heartland

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- What’s New: Today, President Joe Biden joins Intel, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other federal, state and local officials to celebrate breaking ground in the Silicon Heartland on two of the world’s most advanced chipmaking facilities. As part of Intel’s commitment to develop a skilled talent pipeline for its two new leading-edge chip fabs, Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. During this first phase, Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005090/en/ Intel’s Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program will fund collaborative proposals led by eight Ohio schools. These eight proposals involve more than 80 institutions of higher education across the state. The eight leading institutions will receive $17.7 million in funding over three years as part of Intel’s $50 million commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

BIA Parade of Homes presents 46 new builds across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association (BIA)’s annual Parade of Homes has showcased new, state-of-the-art homes throughout central Ohio. For most of its existence, the Parade was centered in one central Ohio neighborhood. The first Parade, for example, was held in Upper Arlington. Last year, though, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes in neighborhoods all across the Columbus area. This year’s Parade, following the same format, features 46 homes in four quadrants by 18 different builders.
REAL ESTATE
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy