Two months before Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, problems have already emerged on the country's newest and biggest venue. Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 and cost a reported $767 million to build, hosted its first match Friday — the Lusail Super Cup between Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League and Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League. Once the match ended, the stadium received a litany of poor reviews from fans who attended, according to Reuters and Doha News. Lack of hydration stations and bathrooms, poor air conditioning and long public transportation lines were the biggest issues fans had with the stadium where the World Cup final will be played on Dec. 18.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO